#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Jeepneys are safe': Transport groups stage protest outside LTFRB office
Traditional jeepney drivers gathered at the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) who was affected by the pandemic Covid-19 wait in front of the office in Quezon City for financial aid from local celebrity host Willie Revillame.
The STAR/Boy Santos
'Jeepneys are safe': Transport groups stage protest outside LTFRB office
(Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Transport collectives staged a protest Thursday in front of the offices of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office in East Avenue, calling for the return of all traditional jeepneys idled for five months following the suspension of public transportation in March. 

Traditional public utility jeepneys have largely received the short end of the stick, with transportation officials often citing social distancing reasons and instead favoring modern PUJs for deployment. As of late, the board has promised to gradually open more routes and deploy more units in the coming weeks, but concrete plans are still relatively unclear. 

Until then, transport workers, including drivers and operators, continue to languish without livelihood in quarantine, while some are forced to beg on the streets. 

In a text message to Philstar.com, Mody Floranda, president of transport group Piston, said that despite the higher numbers of public utility vehicles being deployed with the implementation of general community quarantine, the group wants all jeepney drivers allowed back on the road.

"What we're asking for is for 100% of [traditional jeepneys] to be able to ride again and serve the public and help lift the economy of our country. We want drivers and operators to have a livelihood again and for the public to have rides going to work again, and we want the drivers to be given their aid," he said. 

Though there are now 12,443 traditional jeepneys that can now ply their routes according to the LTFRB, Piston estimates that some 74,000 public utility jeepney units were left out of commission at the beginning of the enhanced community quarantine—leaving just 17% of drivers with a livelihood. 

READ: More jeepneys and buses on the road 'but far from sufficient' — transport workers, advocates

READ: Subsidy doubled to retire old jeepneys, but assistance still insufficient

Amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine, the Department of Transportation continues to push for its modernization program which seeks to phase out the "Kings of the Road". When sought for comment on this, the department often brings up its doubled subsidy for participants of the program, an amount experts say still falls short of how much they say the sector will need to afford the new units. They say, if not now, then when?

“Drivers and operators are hoping they can go back to earning a living. They're ready to follow regulations, like putting up dividers in jeeps to ensure the public’s health and safety,” Floranda also said in Filipino in an earlier Philstar.com story.

“For months drivers have suffered without earnings, and for three months the public has had a difficult time without serviceable transport, so we're really hoping we can go back to work." — Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD LTFRB NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PISTON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Villanueva: Most critical COVID-19 cases and nearly half who died did not get hospital care
19 hours ago
Almost half of Filipinos who have died of novel coronavirus were not admitted to a hospital, a lawmaker said, citing data...
Headlines
fbfb
‘48% of COVID-19 fatalities never hospitalized’
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Nearly half of the persons who died of coronavirus disease 2019 were never admitted to hospital or medical facilities, according...
Headlines
fbfb
There may be millions of undetected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Ateneo paper says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
The author’s analysis suggested that roughly 98% of COVID-19 cases in the country have gone undetected in the second...
Headlines
fbfb
13 PhilHealth execs suspended for 6 months
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension of 13 officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.,...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro under unified 8 PM – 5 AM curfew
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Uniform curfew hours will be implemented in Metro Manila while some businesses previously allowed to reopen will remain closed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
‘Duque still has Duterte’s trust’
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Malacañang remains unmoved by accusations that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is the “godfather”...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Bicam OKs P166.5 billion for Bayanihan 2
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
The bicameral conference committee of the Senate and House of Representatives has agreed to increase funding for the proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOH studying Israeli saliva test for COVID-19
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Israel’s saliva test is now among the test methods for COVID-19 being studied by the Department of Health, an official...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
27th petition filed vs Anti-Terror Law
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Sangguniang Kabataan officials from various parts of the country yesterday joined the call for the Supreme Court to declare...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
‘No more backlogs in COVID-19 test results’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health announced yesterday that it is now providing “real-time” data on coronavirus cases since...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with