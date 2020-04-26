Senior Abu Sayyaf leader surrenders in Sulu

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A senior Abu Sayyaf leader in Sulu surrendered Saturday and renounced his membership with the group in the presence of police and military officials.

Mawallil Saiyadi also turned in two assault rifles, one fitted with a 40-mm grenade launcher, as he promised to reform for good before local officials in Parang town in Sulu province.

In a statement Sunday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Saiyadi yielded through the efforts of Parang Mayor Alkhadar Loong, Police Maj. Nicanor Lambino of the municipal police, and officials of the Philippine Army.

The simple surrender rite, held at the municipal government building of Parang, was witnessed by officials from the Army’s 1102nd Infantry Brigade and the Sulu provincial police office.

Local officials said Saiyadi is leader of an Abu Sayyaf group that figured in deadly encounters in the past five years with pursuing military forces.

The PRO-BAR said the local government unit of Parang will help provide rehabilitation support needed in reintroducing Saiyadi into mainstream society.