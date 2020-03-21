Muntinlupa residents under 24-hour curfew amid Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Muntinlupa City is now under a 24-hour curfew, as the government grapples with rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

The city government said in its latest ordinance that the earlier imposed nine-hour curfew, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., “is not effective deterrent for the people to stay at home as reported by the barangay chairmen.”

In a succeeding advisory, the city government clarified that the following are exempted from the curfew:

Frontliners and “essential workers”

When buying basic commodities, limited to one person per household

Peace and order personnel

Emergency cases

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine from March 17 to April 12, in an attempt to restrict movement of people and curb transmission of the deadly virus.

The following penalties will be imposed on violators of the new ordinance on curfew:

First offense: Blotter with the barangay, picture or capturing of image and cancellation of benefits from the municipal government such as scholarship program and Dagdag puhunan

Last offense: Blotter with the barangay, picture or capturing of image of the violator and withholding of relief goods and other aid during quarantine period

The Health department on Saturday reported 32 new infections, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 262.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also reported an additional fatality, the 19th death in the country due to the disease. — Kristine Joy Patag