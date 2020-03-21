LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
A soldier checks the temperature of a car passenger at a checkpoint before entering Manila on March 16, 2020, as part of measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AFP/Maria Tan
Muntinlupa residents under 24-hour curfew amid Luzon quarantine
(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Muntinlupa City is now under a 24-hour curfew, as the government grapples with rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

The city government said in its latest ordinance that the earlier imposed nine-hour curfew, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., “is not effective deterrent for the people to stay at home as reported by the barangay chairmen.”

In a succeeding advisory, the city government clarified that the following are exempted from the curfew:

  • Frontliners and “essential workers”
  • When buying basic commodities, limited to one person per household
  • Peace and order personnel
  • Emergency cases

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine from March 17 to April 12, in an attempt to restrict movement of people and curb transmission of the deadly virus.

The following penalties will be imposed on violators of the new ordinance on curfew:

  • First offense: Blotter with the barangay, picture or capturing of image and cancellation of benefits from the municipal government such as scholarship program and Dagdag puhunan
  • Last offense: Blotter with the barangay, picture or capturing of image of the violator and withholding of relief goods and other aid during quarantine period

The Health department on Saturday reported 32 new infections, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 262.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also reported an additional fatality, the 19th death in the country due to the disease. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 CURFEW LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Missing’ COVID-19 patient found in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The missing patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been located in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
Woman, 74, slain in Parañaque home
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A 74-year-old widow was found dead in her house in Marcelo Green Village, Parañaque City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
Pasig trike drivers face arrest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Police will start arresting tricycle drivers who would be found plying the roads in Pasig City, the National Capital Region...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 5 quake jolts
By Helen Flores | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude 5 earthquake shook parts of Southern Luzon before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Local execs seek help to locate missionaries suspected with COVID-19
By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Provincial officials in Basilan urged authorities Friday to coordinate with the Markaz in the provinces to hasten the search...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
27 minutes ago
7 caught violating Baguio City curfew
By Artemio Dumlao | 27 minutes ago
"Those found loitering into the curfew time will be immediately sent home and we will cause the arrest of non-complying individuals,"...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
Mocha Uson's controversial Facebook 'blog' now unavailable
2 hours ago
The controversial page of Mocha Uson, a repeat political appointee and supporter of the Duterte administration, was removed...
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
House lawmaker's staff member infected with COVID-19 dies
5 hours ago
In a statement, House of Representatives Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the congressional staff of an unidentified...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Iloilo, Pangasinan town on lockdown
By Eva Visperas | 15 hours ago
Bayambang town in Pangasinan will be shut down after midnight today following the death of one of its residents died due to...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
P5.2 million cocaine seized in Quezon
By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
At least 990 grams of cocaine worth P5.2 million were seized in a sting in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Poblacion Uno in this...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with