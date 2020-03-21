LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A father with his children aboard their bicycle crosses an almost empty road in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 infections in Philippines jump to 262
(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1: 1:27 p.m.)  — The number of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines is now at 262 after the Department of Health reported an additional 32 cases on Saturday midday. 

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire revealed the latest count in an interview on radio DZMM. 

Vergeire also reported one new death, bringing the death toll to 19. 

DOH has yet to diclose details on new cases and fatality. 

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency's biggest worry was the impact that the virus could have if it took hold in countries with weaker health systems or more vulnerable populations. 

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more the 250,000 people across the globe and killed more than 11,000. — with report from Agence France-Presse

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

