DILG chief lauds Baguio cop after almost being run over by intoxicated cabbie

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday commended the traffic policeman who was almost run over by an intoxicated taxi driver in Baguio City.

Año said the traffic cop, identified as Julius Walang, “was literally hanging on for his life as he was performing his sworn duty.”

Walang is designated at the Baguio City Traffic Enforcement Unit.

“Salamat, Patronman Julius Walang, sa tapat at walang takot na pagtupad sa iyong tungkulin. Kailangan natin ng mga pulis na katulad mo na hindi nagdadalawang-isip na itaya ang buhay para sa tawag ng tungkulin. Mabuhay ka!” Año said in a release.

(Thank you, Patronman Julius Walang for being true and fearless in the fulfillment of duty. We need policemen like you who are willing to risk their lives beyond the call of duty. Long live!)

“May you be an inspiration, not only to the police officers of the Philippine National Police, but to all of us in law enforcement as we perform our duty on a daily basis,” he added.

On Tuesday, online user Jemar Skylar Pimentel posted a dashcam footage showing Walang almost being run over as he tried to stop a taxi driver who committed a traffic violation and caused traffic along Alabanao Street in Baguio City. The driver was later on identified as Jone Dominguez Buclay.

Buclay continued to drive even if Walang tried to call him out and stop him. The cop just held on to the hood to prevent the violating driver from fleeing.

Año said the video clearly showed the driver had no plans to surrender.

Buclay, who was later on brought to the police station, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

He is now facing charges of direct assault upon an agent of authority, driving under the influence of liquor, resisting arrest; and committing grave threat and oral defamation.

During his detention, a certain judge allegedly bullied and shouted at police officers in Baguio Police Station to demand the immediate release of Buclay.

Police officers on duty claimed the judge suddenly barged into the police station then intimidated and shouted at them without even asking about what really transpired during the incident.

The judge was also allegedly seen leaving the premises of the police station together with the taxi driver-suspect.

'Probe judge who helped in release of taxi driver-suspect'

Año said he would request Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to investigate the judge involved in the release of the driver.

According to the DILG chief, “there is a proper forum to secure the release of the suspect and that is not the police station.”

He said the disregard of the law and use of “padrino system” should never be tolerated, adding that it is unbecoming of a judge as an arbiter of the law.

Año is hopeful that the SC would help them in probing the judge.

“He must wait for the police to process the case, the prosecutor to file charges against the suspect and for the case to be raffled to his sala before he can assume jurisdiction. The said judge has to follow the law, just like all of us. As guardian of the law, a judge must serve as an example in following the law and not in breaking it,” Año said.

“We should not let these people get away with abuse of power in our country,” he also said. — Rosette Adel