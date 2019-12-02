DOTr seeks help of medical association, professional regulatory body after doctor's road rage

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Monday called on several agencies to look into the license of a doctor recently involved in a road rage incident.

This after the heated exchange between a man and an operator of an L300 was captured on video and circulated online. The road rage suspect was later on identified by the DOTr as Tomas Mendez, a doctor.

In one of the viral videos posted by online user Fran Rusti, Mendez was seen shouting and cursing at the operator. The driver and his female passenger were also heard complaining that Mendez threw something at their vehicle.

Mendez repeatedly asked for the driver's boss, saying he was just an operator.

Rusti also posted another video of Mendez seemingly berating a jeepney driver during traffic.

The DOTr said the complaints already reached the authorities and asked other agencies such as the Professional Regulation Commission and the Philippine Medical Association to act on Mendez’s uncalled for behavior.

“Kami po ay nananawagan rin sa iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan katulad ng Professional Regulation Commission at pati na rin sa Philippine Medical Association na kung maari po ay aksyunan ang insidenteng ito bago pa lumala ang sitwasyon o problema,” the DOTr said in a post.

The DOTr also said the Land Transportation Office is already undertaking steps to summon Mendez and ask for his explanation.

Meanwhile, in view of the road rage incident, the transport agency issued a reminder to motorists to avoid being hot-headed during traffic incidents.

“Sa mga panahon po na tayo ay biglang ma-involve sa isang traffic incident, huwag po sanang pairalin ang init ng ulo at umabot pa sa punto na tayo ay makikipagmurahan, manlalait, o mananakit ng ating kapwa,” the agency said.

(During times that you suddenly get involved in a traffic incident, we hope that you don’t let your anger get the best of you to the point of cursing, belittling and hurting others.)

“Inuulit po namin ang paalala sa mga motorista na maging mahinahon at huwag daanin sa init ng ulo o sa antas ng pamumuhay kung sakaling masangkot sa isang traffic incident. Hangad natin ay isang lipunan kung saan pantay-pantay tayong susunod sa mga alituntunin at batas trapiko, at iginagalang natin ang karapatan at dignidad ng bawat isa,” it also said.

(We repeat our reminder to the motorists to remain calm and not let their anger or status in life rule if ever they get involved in a traffic incident. We hope for a society where everyone equally follows rules and traffic laws and respects the rights and dignity of each other.)

The DOTr also reposted the road rage videos and described them as examples of "bad behavior" of motorists.