BARMM’s extensive social welfare planning activities set

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Various sectors in the Bangsamoro region assured on Thursday, November 26, that they will help their regional government formulate well-researched social welfare programs beneficial to all residents of the autonomous region, where there are many towns now bouncing back from decades of armed conflicts.

Officials of the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, researchers and planners from government offices and private peace-advocacy and humanitarian entities, gathered on Wednesday at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in this city, during which they talked about the importance of extensive, cross-sectional research in developing social welfare policies of the autonomous regional government.

The activity, dubbed 2026 Social Welfare Annual Research Advancement Conference, or SWARACon, held on Wednesday at the SKC Complex at the Bangsamoro regional capitol here, was organized by the Knowledge Management and Policy Development Section of MSSD-BARMM's Planning and Development Division and the office of the region’s newly-appointed social services minister, lawyer Alirakim Munder.

Local executives, among them Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., Basilan Vice Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, Maguindanao del Norte Vice Gov. Marshall Sinsuat and leaders of the Islamic religious communities in BARMM, separately told reporters on Thursday that they will support the planning by MSSD-BARMM officials and employees of social welfare and other humanitarian programs for implementation in the autonomous region.

“We, as local executives, can flex our authority in supporting those initiatives,” Adiong, now a second-term governor, said.

Researchers, planners, Bangsamoro regional officials, peace activists and human rights advocates who attended Wednesday’s SWARACon separately shared insights on how the MSSD-BARMM can best provide residents of the autonomous region with extensive social welfare services via well-planned measures.

The SWARACon on Wednesday was capped off with the MSSD-BARMM’s grant of special citations to seven students of tertiary schools in different southern cities and provinces for their documented research on essential humanitarian programs applicable to the region, done with corresponding financial study grants from the ministry.

MSSD-BARMM officials said the research outputs of the seven students shall be used by ministry planners and researchers as added inputs for their planning now of various public service programs for implementation in the autonomous region.

BARMM has five provinces, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi, and three cities, Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato, where its regional government center is located.