Court Administrator office looking into Baguio judge who 'intervened' for release of drunk driver

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator is looking into a Baguio City judge who supposedly intervened in the release of a drunk taxi driver who rammed into a policeman who flagged him for road violations.

In a message to reporters, Court Administrator Midas Marquez said his office is already looking into the issue, however, the OCA “would like to get all available information before we require the concerned judge to comment.”

The issue stemmed from an incident on December 31, when taxi driver Jone Buclay, as identified by the Traffic Enforcement Unit, was caught on video as he rammed into and dragged a traffic policeman.

The cop, later identified as Patrolman Julius Walang, flagged Buclay for Non-Observance of Traffic Citation, Signs and Symbols along Abanao St., the City of Baguio Public Information Office posted.

“Buclay, who was made to undergo the breath analyzer, tested positive for alcohol intake, according to TEU,” the PIO added.

The taxi driver also reportedly cursed at and threatened to run Walang over.

Police Col. Allan Rae Co, Baguio police chief, told DZMM on Thursday morning that Buclay was supposed to undergo inquest proceeding for drunk driving. As the cops were investigating the incident, a “well-known” man, who was later disclosed to be a judge, arrived at the police station and said the violation was merely punishable by fines.

Buclay was released.

The judge was later identified as Roberto Mabalot, who is listed as executive judge of Baguio MTCC Branch No.1.

Judge denies intervening for taxi driver

Mabalot, in a message to Baguio PIO, said he scolded Buclay for driving while intoxicated. He added that the cab driver was “in fear” and asked him if he will be detained, but the judge replied that recklessness is only penalized with a fine.

The judge said the cops in the station told him the case was already recorded in the blotter report.

“So we left Station 7... I declare that I did not at all interfere. The police will confirm this fact,” Mabalot added.

Co, for his part, said in the radio interview that the police will file complaints for “driving under influence, oral defamation, grave threats and direct assault” against the taxi driver.

He added: “I was advised, directed by the mayor [Benjamin Magalong] to study the admin case that we will be able to file against the judge.”