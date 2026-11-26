Cotabato mayor wanted for murder, other crimes arrested, freed on bail

Mayor Renz Tukuran is now out on bail, back to Nabalawag in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area, functioning as chief executive of the municipality.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police in Kabacan, Cotabato detained a mayor and his brother on Wednesday, November 25, over several criminal cases.

Local executives told reporters on Thursday that Mayor Renz Tukuran of Nabalawag and his brother, Datu Pia Maisalat Tukuran, reportedly turned themselves in to officials of the Kabacan Municipal Police Station on Wednesday afternoon when they learned that Judge Ysnaira Ibrahim of the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City, issued on Tuesday a warrant for their arrest.

Local executives in Kabacan and in nearby towns and ranking members of the multi-sector Cotabato Provincial Peace and Order Council confirmed to reporters at noon Thursday that the duo were released from police custody after posting big amounts of bail for each of their criminal cases that are pending in the RTC Branch 13.

They were both charged with murder, frustrated murder and consummated, frustrated and attempted felonies at the RTC Branch 13, in connection with their alleged involvement in recent violent incidents in Nabalawag.

Nabalawag is one of the eight newly-created towns in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area, which is under the jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro regional government, but is inside the territory of Cotabato province in Administrative Region 12.

Tukuran’s supporters, armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers, had repeatedly figured in bloody encounters with an equally armed group in recent months, exacting fatalities on both sides and causing the displacement of hundreds of marginalized Moro families.

A special court for terrorism cases in Region 10 had issued a warrant for Tukuran’s arrest early on, but reportedly suspended its enforcement for reasons unknown yet to local executives and the media community in the Bangsamoro region.