2 soldiers killed in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

The two members of the Army's 40th Infantry Battalion were riding a motorcycle together when they were attacked by gunmen at Barangay Crossing Simuay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two motorcycle-riding soldiers were killed in an ambush on Tuesday, November 24, in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, barely two months after two other Army personnel died in a similar attack in the same municipality.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters on Wednesday that the two soldiers, Pvt. Egie Boy Buta and Pvt. Jay-Ar Nacin Gregorio, both from the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion, were attacked by men armed with pistols at Barangay Crossing Simuay in Sultan Kudarat.

Local executives and officials of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station had separately told reporters that Buta and Gregorio were riding a motorcycle together, on their way to Cotabato City, when they were shot by their assailants with pistols while motoring through a stretch of highway in Barangay Crossing Simuay.

One of them was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the nearby Cotabato Sanitarium General Hospital while the other succumbed to bullet wounds a few hours later at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.

Their assailants had reportedly escaped using a Honda Click motorcycle.

Talks and text messages have been spreading around since Tuesday afternoon, stating that both killers of Buta and Gregorio were arrested by policemen in a subsequent pursuit operation, but local executives in Sultan Kudarat and police officials in the municipality declined to talk about it.

They confirmed, however, that the two suspects are now locked in a police detention facility, undergoing procedural interrogation.

Captain Steffie Salanguit, spokesperson of the PRO-BAR, said on Wednesday that local executives in Sultan Kudarat and officials of their municipal police are cooperating in putting a close to the incident.

Two members of the 6th ID’s 7th Infantry Battalion, Private 1st Class Jobert Labuson and John Mark Dumaguing, also of the same rank, both died in an ambush in Barangay Ladia in Sultan Kudarat last September 23.

They were also riding a motorcycle together when they were ambushed by men on a stretch of highway in Barangay Ladia, killing both of them instantly.=

Their attackers remain at large.