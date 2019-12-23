NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Rizal police chief Capt. Lindley Tibuc said the victims were rushed to the Nagcarlan and San Pablo hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.
Governor bans sale of lambanog in Laguna amid ‘methanol’ poisoning
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez on Sunday ordered a temporary ban on sale and purchase of lambanog or palm liquor amid reported deaths and hospitalization from “methanol poisoning.”

Reports said at least nine people were killed and around 300 were hospitalized after drinking lambanog in Laguna and Quezon.

Hernandez said he made the order after the deaths recorded in Rizal, Laguna.

“Hinihingi po namin ang pang-unawa at kooperasyon ng publiko habang ipinapasuri sa Food and Drug Administration ang sample ng lambanog na ininom ng mga biktima at upang bigyang-daan ang imbestigasyon ng mga awtoridad,” Hernandez said in a statement.

(We are seeking the understanding and cooperation of the public while the Food and Drug Administration examines the sample of lambanog taken by the victims and so that we can pave way for the investigation of the authorities.)

The governor said they are willing to provide aid to the methanol poisoning victims. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families and is calling prayers for victims who are currently under critical condition.

Earlier, the FDA called on local government units to enforce a ban on the sale of unregistered lambanog products.

Brigadier General Vicente Danao, director of Calabarzon regional police, likewise, ordered the police officers in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon to ask store owners to stop the sale of lambanog until a clearance is issued by the FDA.

Meanwhile, reports said Vener Muñoz, mayor of Rizal, Laguna had declared a state of emergency after the recent incident.

According to the FDA, the lambanog brand involved in the recent deaths and hospitalization of southern Luzon residents is different from the brand that killed at least 20 people in Southern Tagalog and Central Luzon last year.

The FDA said samples would be brought to the Philippine General Hospital for testing.

It advised the public to keep victims of food poisoning hydrated and rush them to the nearest hospitals. — Rosette Adel

