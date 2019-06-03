Pampanga rep says losing wife in casino attack ‘most painful experience’

MANILA, Philippines—Two years after losing his wife in a shooting incident at Resorts World Manila, Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. (Pampanga, 3rd District) said that was the most pain that he has experienced.

“Masakit ‘yung nangyari sa akin (What happened to me was painful),” he was quoted as by ANC’s "Headstart" on Monday.

“I had problems with politics in 2013, I've faced a lot of personal and political problems. But losing my wife was the most painful experience that happened to me,” he added.

The lawmaker's wife Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales and her sister Consolacion Mijares were among the 37 casualties in the RWM attack in 2017.

READ: What we know: Attack at Resorts World Manila

They were killed by smoke inhalation after a lone gunman, later on identified as gambler Jessie Carlos, set the casino tables on fire. Carlos also set himself ablaze.

More than 30 others were injured from the incident.

RWM president Kingson Sian earlier said the management gave P1 million to each of the families of the 31 of the 37 fatalities who died due to suffocation, while the 35 who were hospitalized received P500,000 each.

Sian said the remaining victims refused aid from RWM.

READ: Resorts World to fully compensate rampage victims

Gonzales said that he did not file a case against the casino operator despite the death of his wife. —Rosette Adel