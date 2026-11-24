Chicago singer Jason Scheff to visit Manila in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — Jason Scheff, the long-time lead vocalist and bassist of American rock band Chicago, is set to perform in Manila on February 10, 2027, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The singer-songwriter will bring Chicago's biggest hits to the Philippines, performing with his own band and a horn section to recreate the signature sound of the legendary group.

Scheff joined Chicago in 1985 following the departure of Peter Cetera, becoming the band's tenor lead vocalist during a period that followed the success of its albums “Chicago 16” and “Chicago 17.”

The latter produced hit songs such as “You're the Inspiration” and “Hard Habit to Break,” while “Chicago 16” featured the chart-topping single “Hard to Say I'm Sorry.”

Scheff spent 30 years with Chicago, serving as its lead vocalist from the 1980s through the 2010s. During that time, he became the voice behind many of the band's songs that formed part of the soundtrack of several generations.

In recent years, Scheff has pursued solo performances and other musical projects while continuing to perform with his band, Jason Scheff's Chicago Nights, and Generation Radio, which he formed with Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts.

He is also preparing to release a new album in 2027, which he plans to support through a series of promotional activities and performances.

Scheff said he hopes to reconnect with longtime Chicago fans while introducing the band's music to younger audiences who may not have experienced its heyday.

His Manila concert is promoted by Ovation Productions, with Blast TV as the official media partner.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 27 at 12 noon through TicketNet outlets nationwide and online at TicketNet.com.ph.

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