BINI makes history as first Filipino act nominated at Nickelodeon Kidsâ€™ Choice Awards

BINI makes history as first Filipino act nominated at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI has become the first Filipino act nominated for Favorite Global Music Star at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The eight-member group, composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha and Sheena, will compete against international acts Taylor Swift, Zara Larsson, Tyla, Olivia Dean and Tame Impala in the global music category.

Asia’s representatives in previous editions were predominantly K-pop acts, including BigBang in 2017; BTS in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022; Blackpink in 2019, 2023 and 2024; and Stray Kids in 2025.

The nomination comes days after BINI won Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for its Signals World Tour 2026 at the Filipino Music Awards 2026, held Tuesday.

The group is also among the performers announced for LaLaLa Fest Manila 2027, which will take place on January 14, 2027. British singer Olivia Dean is set to headline the festival.

Fans can support BINI by voting at kca.nick.tv/favorite-global-music-star.

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