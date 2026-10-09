Sophia Laforteza to resume Katseye duties next year

MANILA, Philippines — A date has been set for the formal return of Filipina singer Sophia Laforteza to activities with global girl group Katseye.

The artist, who leads the pop act, went on temporary hiatus from the group to focus on her mental health. As a result, Sophia missed a number of key performances as well as the beginning of Katseye's "Wildworld" tour.

Sophia's hiatus further brought down the group's count to four as another member Manon Bannerman has been on hiatus from Katseye since February.

The labels behind Katseye, Hybe and Geffen, recently confirmed on Weverse that Sophia would be resuming activities with Katseye as soon as January rolls in.

"Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources," they said. "While Sophia will not be participating in the "Wildworld" tour in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as Katseye continues this next chapter together in 2027."

Both agencies expressed gratitude to Katseye's fans, known as Eyekons, for their "continued love, support, and understanding" for both the group and Sophia.

"Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year," their joint statement ended.

Sophia later wrote her own statement on social media, echoing the gratitude to fans for the "patience and grace" they've given her.

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"Your kindness during this time has given me more strength than you know," the Filipina said. "It hasn't been easy, but I have been putting in the work by receiving the care I need, learning the tools to better support myself, and doing everything I can to nurture my well-being."

The singer shared further learning how to better care for herself each day which will be pivotal in her growth as an artist and individual.

"I've realized how much easier it can be to give to the people around you than it is to give to yourself. I'm learning that I can receive from myself, too," Sophia added.

She lamented not being able to participate in any of the "Wildworld" tour shows but vowed to use the remaining months to train and get back up to speed, admitting that stepping back was part of the process to move forward.

"My hope is to return feeling happier, healthier, stronger, more grounded, and ready to give you everything I've been wanting to give you. I'm holding onto that so tightly," Sophia continued, expressing excitement to reunite with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendel, and Yoonchae.

Sophia called on fans to continue supporting her colleagues as the tour continues, reiterating to end her thanks for the grace to take care of herself.

"And please, take care of yourselves, too. I love you!! See you soon!!!" Sophia ended with a red heart emoji.

No update has been given on Manon's status with Katseye but Sophia's return in January means she will be able to join the group for the Grammy Awards in February should Katseye be nominated or invited anew.

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