K-pop act UNIS with 3 Filipinas to disband after just 2 years

K-pop girl group UNIS performs at their fancon tour in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 9, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group UNIS, which includes Filipina members Elisia Parmisano, Gehlee Dangca, and Filipino-Korean leader Hyeonju, is ending group activities following the conclusion of its contract this month.

The K-pop act's label F&F Entertainment confirmed in a statement that UNIS' exclusive management contract with it would officially end on September 26.

This after discussions between the agency and the eight members about the group's direction fell apart.

F&F thanked the group's fans called EverAfter for their unwavering love and support since UNIS debuted in March 2024 following their formation from girl group survival show "Universe Ticket."

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the members, who have poured their passion and sincerity into creating countless performances and precious moments under the name UNIS," the label continued, asking that fans support each member's "new beginnings" and "respective paths" for growth.

With Elisia, Gehlee, and Hyeonju are Korean members Yunha, Seowon, and Yoona, as well as Japanese members Nana and Kotoko.

"Above all, UNIS was able to exist today thanks to all the EverAfter who have always stood by their side," the statement ended. "We ask for your continued love and warm support for the members as they take on new challenges in the future. Thank you."

Since debuting, UNIS has released three extended plays and one single album. Following the disbandment news, the girl group is still to release new — and likely last — digital single "Milky Way."

The K-pop act has been to the Philippines several times, its last visit back in April as headliners of the Otaku Pop Fes.

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