SB19 sings official ASEAN 2026 theme song

SB19 tapped as ambassador by the Department of Tourism.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 is bringing Filipino music to the regional stage as the group lends its voices to “Together in Motion,” the official song for the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 chairship.

The music video for the song was released over the weekend, featuring SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin as they sing about unity and cooperation among Southeast Asian nations.

“Together in Motion” carries the message of the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” while the visuals highlight people, cultures and destinations from across the region.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said SB19 was chosen for the project because of the group’s positive influence and its role in promoting Filipino culture.

“They give a lot of hope and positivity to the environment,” Angara-Mathay said, according to GMA News.

She also cited SB19’s growing influence locally and internationally, saying the group’s impact goes beyond music and extends to culture, tourism and the creative industry.

The song highlights the idea of Southeast Asian countries moving forward together, with the music video showcasing the region’s diverse cultures and shared identity.

SB19’s participation comes after the group was named among the Philippines’ tourism ambassadors in June. The Department of Tourism has tapped the P-pop group to help promote Filipino culture and destinations to international audiences.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Metro Manila from November 16 to 18 as part of its year-long chairship of the regional bloc.

The group’s involvement in the ASEAN 2026 song follows a series of international milestones for SB19, including its historic debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in July.

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