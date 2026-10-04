All rise: Blue heads back to PH for 25th anniversary tour

English boy band Blue is coming to the Philippines in 2027 for a three-city 25th anniversary tour.

MANILA, Philippines – English boy band Blue will bring its 25th anniversary tour to three Philippine cities next year.

Wilbros Live announced that Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan will serenade their fans in the Philippines one hit after another in three January dates.

Blue will hold their Philippine concerts in these cities: Quezon City’s New Frontier Theater on January 28, Davao’s SM Convention Center on January 30, and Cebu’s Waterfront Hotel Ballroom on January 31.

The tour coincides with Blue’s most recent studio album “Reflections.”

Blue released three consecutive no. 1 albums in the United Kingdom: “All Rise,” “One Love,” and “Guilty.”

All three are also the titles of their hit singles, which also include popular tracks “Best in Me,” U Make Me Wanna,” and “If You Come Back.”

Tickets to Blue’s Philippine concerts go on sale on October 10 via Ticketnet for Manila concert and Ticket Melon for the Davao and Cebu concerts.

Blue was in the country last year as part of the Playback: Pop It Up Music Festival held at the Mall of Asia Arena.



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