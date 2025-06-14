^

Filipino singer Kate Torralba to perform at 1st MUSICMEX

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 12:24pm
Filipino singer Kate Torralba to perform at 1st MUSICMEX
Filipino singer-songwriter Kate Torralba will represent the Philippines in the inaugural MUSICMEX festival in Mexico.
Kate Torralba via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer-songwriter Kate Torralba will represent the Philippines in the inaugural MUSICMEX festival in Mexico.

The music showcase festival will take place on June 19 the Mexican capital's Jardin Jacarandas.

The mentee of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and Palanca-winning writer's participation is a milestone for Asian representation in the Latin American music market.

"I've always heard amazing things about the music scene in Mexico from musician-friends in Berlin and Tokyo," Torralba said in a statement.

"I'm so psyched to finally experience it myself, and even more I feel so lucky to have been chosen to represent my country in this international music industry event."

Torralba promises an intimate and engaging show with storytelling in between songs during her set.

RELATED: Ely Buendia, Armi Millare headline Fete de la Musique 2025 main stage

"I think what sets me apart from other musicians is that I am a multi-hyphenate artist, my many creative transmissions inform my performance onstage," she added. "No set is ever the same because every crowd is different — and I always say that the show can only get as good as the crowd is."

Outside of music, Torralba is a rising filmmaker whose debut short film "Ha-Ha-Hambog" earned nominations for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Musical Score at the International Silent Film Festival Manila.

She released her full-length album "Long Overdue" in 2024 and is set for a follow-up release later this year.

Between that time Torralba established herself as a touring musician, performing in the The Troubador (both in Los Angeles and London), Fete de la Music in Paris, Manila, and Cebu, and a number of international music festivals.

Also representing the Philippines at MUSIXMEX but off-stage are events producer and music curator The Rest Is Noise PH co-founders MC Galang and Ian Urrutia, who will participate in a panel discussion about "Cultural Rhythms: Expanding Mexican Music to Southeast Asia."

RELATED: OFWs flying home for OPM Con 2025 with SB19, BINI

