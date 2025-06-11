Ely Buendia, Armi Millare headline Fete de la Musique 2025 main stage

MANILA, Philippines — Rock singers Ely Buendia and Armi Millare will headline the main stage of this year's Fête de la Musique Philippines.

The 2025 edition of the long-running annual music festival bears a "Un Monde" or One World theme as a few international artists join local acts in the main stage line-up.

Previously announced to perform on the main stage this June 21 in Makati's Ayala Triangle Gardens were James Reid, The Ridleys, Janine Teñoso, Brigada, Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas feat. Leanne & Naara, and Tarsius x Ena Mori.

The international guests are Ito Kashitaro from Japan and Emile Londonien from France. Off-stage performances include local singers Frank Ely and Zsaris, Bolivian Pop artist Bling Bling Papaya, and Singapore-based Pinoy queer artist Marian Carmel.

Ely Buendia and The Methodists was later confirmed as the free concert's headlining act as was Millare.

A week later, the much-antipicated pocket stages of Fête de la Musique will begin in Makati as part of the Barangay Poblacion fiesta.

More pocket stages will take place the next day in 29 destination stages and 90 events across Northern Luzon, the Visayas, and Southern Mindanao.

Buendia released his second solo album "Method Adaptor" last November and his label Offshore Music recently produced a tribute album for the singer-songwriter's band the Eraserheads' "Cutterpillow" to mark the album's 30th anniversary.

Millare, the former vocalist of Up Dharma Down, meanwhile is preparing for the release of her album "South Node" which will carry her singles "Whatever," "Say It Again," and "Roots."

