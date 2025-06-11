^

Music

Ely Buendia, Armi Millare headline Fete de la Musique 2025 main stage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 12:50pm
Ely Buendia, Armi Millare headline Fete de la Musique 2025 main stage
Composite photos of singer-songwriters Ely Buendia and Armi Millare
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Rock singers Ely Buendia and Armi Millare will headline the main stage of this year's Fête de la Musique Philippines.

The 2025 edition of the long-running annual music festival bears a "Un Monde" or One World theme as a few international artists join local acts in the main stage line-up.

Previously announced to perform on the main stage this June 21 in Makati's Ayala Triangle Gardens were James Reid, The Ridleys, Janine Teñoso, Brigada, Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas feat. Leanne & Naara, and Tarsius x Ena Mori.

The international guests are Ito Kashitaro from Japan and Emile Londonien from France. Off-stage performances include local singers Frank Ely and Zsaris, Bolivian Pop artist Bling Bling Papaya, and Singapore-based Pinoy queer artist Marian Carmel. 

Ely Buendia and The Methodists was later confirmed as the free concert's headlining act as was Millare.

A week later, the much-antipicated pocket stages of Fête de la Musique will begin in Makati as part of the Barangay Poblacion fiesta.

More pocket stages will take place the next day in 29 destination stages and 90 events across Northern Luzon, the Visayas, and Southern Mindanao.

Buendia released his second solo album "Method Adaptor" last November and his label Offshore Music recently produced a tribute album for the singer-songwriter's band the Eraserheads' "Cutterpillow" to mark the album's 30th anniversary.

Millare, the former vocalist of Up Dharma Down, meanwhile is preparing for the release of her album "South Node" which will carry her singles "Whatever," "Say It Again," and "Roots."

RELATED: From ‘Torete’ to AI: Herbert Hernandez celebrates Moonstar88’s hit, Gigil’s 25 years

ARMI MILLARE

ELY BUENDIA

FETE DE LA MUSIQUE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Black Sabbath hometown gig, last for Ozzy Osbourne to be streamed worldwide
4 days ago

Black Sabbath hometown gig, last for Ozzy Osbourne to be streamed worldwide

4 days ago
The gig will also feature sets by US rockers Metallica, Guns N'Roses, Tool, and Slayer among others, as well as a short...
Music
fbtw
From &lsquo;Torete&rsquo; to AI: Herbert Hernandez celebrates Moonstar88&rsquo;s hit, Gigil&rsquo;s 25 years
Exclusive
5 days ago

From ‘Torete’ to AI: Herbert Hernandez celebrates Moonstar88’s hit, Gigil’s 25 years

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
From being a lead guitarist and co-founder of Moonstar88 in college at the University of Santo Tomas, Hernandez soldiers on...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift albums increase streams anew following catalog purchase
6 days ago

Taylor Swift albums increase streams anew following catalog purchase

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift saw a number of her albums increase in playtime on streaming platform Spotify after buying...
Music
fbtw
SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival
7 days ago

SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
After the overwhelming success of their two-night concert in Philippine Arena, “Kings of P-pop” SB19 is set to...
Music
fbtw
Juan Karlos gives &lsquo;Buwan&rsquo; fresh spin at Converse new shoe launch
8 days ago

Juan Karlos gives ‘Buwan’ fresh spin at Converse new shoe launch

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Actor and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) sensation Juan Karlos recently premiered the music video of his new track, “Time...
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra beats 7,500 entries, debuts at Tiny Desk Concert
8 days ago

Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra beats 7,500 entries, debuts at Tiny Desk Concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Filipino-American rapper Ruby Ibarra made her debut on NPR's Tiny Desk recently.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with