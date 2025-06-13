OFWs flying home for OPM Con 2025 with SB19, BINI

MANILA, Philippines — OPM Con 2025 by supermarket chain Puregold is sparking a global wave of excitement with fans across the world making plans to witness the historic music festival live.

Highlighting the Philippine Arena event on July 5 are P-pop groups SB19 and BINI, with Flow G, Skusta Clee, KAIA, G22, and SunKissed Lola completing the line-up.

BINI will have just completed its "Biniverse" world tour while SB19 will embark on the North America leg of its "Simula at Wakas" world tour.

Puregold stores in Butuan, Bacolod and Leyte have reported early ticket sell-outs for the event, and shoppers are booking flights and long-haul bus rides to be part of the musical milestone.

The brand also said these include flights from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, with Overseas Filipino Workers having extra intent to come home — shaping the event up to be a lavish homecoming and celebration rolled into one.

"More than anything, we organized the event as a service for all our shoppers and music fans," said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold's Senior Marketing Manager in a statement.

"Expect a powerful lineup and heart-pounding performances. Whether you're a stan for today's hottest artists or grew up on classic OPM, join us as we make music history together."

Here are the following ticket sections and their respective price: VIP Standing with Sound Check costs (P7,500); Premium Patron (P6,000); Regular Patron (P5,000); Lower Box Premium (P4,500); Lower Box Regular (P3,500); Upper Box (P2,500); and General Admission (P1,500).

"This is because a panalo concert means two things: a world-class show our shoppers can enjoy without breaking the bank, and a chance for our artists to give their all for the fans they love," added Hayagan-Piedad.

