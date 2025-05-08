^

Music

What is gnarly?: Katseye's new song makes people check dictionary

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 7:12pm
Girl group Katseye
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of global girl group Katseye are excitedly waiting for the pop act's upcoming second extended play, but following that release's first single, they still do not know what to expect.

Katseye dropped the track "Gnarly" on all streaming platforms as well as a music video on YouTube, which for the most part had people talking about how confusing it was.

Just roughly over two minutes long, the song shows the members — Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, Yoonchae, and Filipino leader Sophia — list some things and circumstances they consider gnarly, all while the camera shifts between choreography and chaos.

These include boba tea, Tesla, fried chicken, partying in Hollywood Hills, Takis chips, and even the song itself.

As if Katseye was anticipating divide, Merriam-Webster offers two possible slang definitions for "gnarly": nasty and unpleasant, or cool and excellent.

WATCH: Filipino leader Sophia and Katseye pique curiosity with latest single 'Gnarly'

Many people leaned toward the former, but after Katseye released a behind-the-scenes and choreography video, more fans are beginning to understand the direction the group is aiming for.

In an interview with The Fader, Manon acknowledged that the meaning of "Gnarly" is up for interpretation, either good or bad.

"I think it's good to know in the song, especially in the first verse, there are good gnarlies and there are bad gnarlies," Lara added. "They're just like, yeah, whatever you interpret it as."

While it is indeed chaotic, Lara said it is also somewhat vulnerable as she noted how each of them grew up in the age of mobile phones and social media, "There's so much stimulation that comes from the song and it's really about being young women growing up on the internet."

Manon ended by assuring fans everything will make sense amid the shocking expectations. Katseye will release its second extended play "Beautiful Chaos" on June 27. — Video from Katseye's YouTube channel

