^

Music

Billy Crawford’s international music career booming — Coleen Garcia 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 3:40pm
Billy Crawfordâ€™s international music career booming â€” Coleen GarciaÂ 
Billy Crawford

MANILA, Philippines — A concert in France, 32 more shows in the pipeline, a new album in the works — Christmas is indeed going to be merry for Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia and their son Amari.

At an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during last week’s Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree lighting in Makati City, Coleen shared that Billy’s international music career is in full swing, with his first solo concert since 2006 going to be held in France.

The Filipino singer has just finished doing 16 shows in France, and has been renewed to do 32 more. As such, Billy is also coming up with a new album, Coleen revealed.

Since Billy has been blessed with many projects, Coleen said that they have been open to many options, but they have not decided to move to France yet. 

So far, their family has been staying in central Paris while Billy is busy with his projects. Despite being busy, however, the couple takes turns in doing household chores because in Paris, they have no house help. During Billy’s days off, the family bonds by exploring the outdoors.

“I pray and I hope that everybody gets to spend as much time as they can with their family, friends,” Coleen said as a Christmas wish for everyone. 

She said that this Christmas, all that she wanted is to spend as much time with her family and friends.

“I just pray that in the midst of all the chaos, all of the busyness and even in the middle of all the Mondays, that people celebrate with their loved ones.”

RELATED: Billy Crawford taking legal action vs death hoax creators — Coleen Garcia

BILLY CRAWFORD

COLEEN GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Beyonce to headline halftime during NFL Christmas game
7 hours ago

Beyonce to headline halftime during NFL Christmas game

7 hours ago
Beyonce will perform during the National Football League's Christmas programming this year, she and game broadcaster Netflix...
Music
fbtw
Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1&rsquo;s Manila reunion concert
7 hours ago

Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1’s Manila reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
After singing Dara’s hit Philippine single, “In or Out,” 2NE1 members CL, Minzy and Park Bom joined their...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: TWICE, G-Dragon, K-pop stars greet 2NE1 for 2024 reunion concert
1 day ago

WATCH: TWICE, G-Dragon, K-pop stars greet 2NE1 for 2024 reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Korean pop artists IU, IVE, TWICE, BabyMonster, Stray Kids, Kiss of Life, Boy Next Door, G-Dragon, and Treasure, among others,...
Music
fbtw
Park Bom gets 'emergency medical attention,' didn't finish 2NE1's Manila 2024 reunion concert
1 day ago

Park Bom gets 'emergency medical attention,' didn't finish 2NE1's Manila 2024 reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Korean pop group 2NE1 proved that they are the “OG” (original) queens of K-pop with a super sold-out “Welcome...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with