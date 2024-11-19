Billy Crawfordâ€™s international music career booming â€” Coleen GarciaÂ 

Billy Crawford’s international music career booming — Coleen Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — A concert in France, 32 more shows in the pipeline, a new album in the works — Christmas is indeed going to be merry for Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia and their son Amari.

At an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during last week’s Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree lighting in Makati City, Coleen shared that Billy’s international music career is in full swing, with his first solo concert since 2006 going to be held in France.

The Filipino singer has just finished doing 16 shows in France, and has been renewed to do 32 more. As such, Billy is also coming up with a new album, Coleen revealed.

Since Billy has been blessed with many projects, Coleen said that they have been open to many options, but they have not decided to move to France yet.

So far, their family has been staying in central Paris while Billy is busy with his projects. Despite being busy, however, the couple takes turns in doing household chores because in Paris, they have no house help. During Billy’s days off, the family bonds by exploring the outdoors.

“I pray and I hope that everybody gets to spend as much time as they can with their family, friends,” Coleen said as a Christmas wish for everyone.

She said that this Christmas, all that she wanted is to spend as much time with her family and friends.

“I just pray that in the midst of all the chaos, all of the busyness and even in the middle of all the Mondays, that people celebrate with their loved ones.”

RELATED: Billy Crawford taking legal action vs death hoax creators — Coleen Garcia