MTV EMAs 2024 names Taylor Swift as biggest winner, pays tribute to Liam Payne

Taylor Swift wins the most Moonpersons up for grabs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Her seven new trophies include Artist of the Year.

MANILA, Philippines — American pop star Taylor Swift topped the winners list at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) broadcast live across the globe yesterday, November 10, from Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Swift scored trophies for Best Video for “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone), as well as Best Artist, Best Live, and Best US Act.

Closely following was MTV EMAs newcomer Tyla, who scooped her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.

BINI is the first Filipino to win as Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs.

Benson Boone opened the show in acrobatic fashion, suspended in the air playing a golden grand piano whilst serenading the crowd with his hits “Slow It Down” and “Beautiful Things.”

Bringing her latest track “Push 2 Start” to the MTV EMAs stage, Tyla appeared in glimmering body paint, flanked by dancers and a car, before getting the crowd singing along with her smash hit “Water.”

Band of sisters The Warning performed a pyro-fueled rendition of their single “Automatic Sun.” The Mexican trio rocked the stage with fiery vocals and flaming visuals to match.

Within the show was a heartfelt moment in remembrance of former One Direction member Liam Payne, with personal words from event host Rita Ora.

Best UK & Ireland Act winner RAYE mesmerized the audience with her spine-tingling vocals and undeniable stage presence, flanked by sweeping drapes, her name in lights, a 30-strong choir and a 13-piece live band.

In an intimate performance, Shawn Mendes and his live band lit up the entire set with bright, dramatic lighting, highlighting his raw, heartfelt vocals. Shawn also won “Best Canadian Act.”

Hip-hop institution Busta Rhymes received the Global Icon Award from British rapper Little Simz. The groundbreaking hip-hop legend also took over the entire venue with a troupe of high-energy, dragon head-wearing dancers, and a giant dragon visual, for a mega medley performance showcasing his world-class skills with “Scenario,” “Put Your Hands Where The Eyes Can See,” “I Know What You Want,” “Do The BusABus Pt.2,” “Break Ya Neck,” “Look At Me Now,” “Touch It” and “Pass The Courvoisier.”

K-Pop force Le Sserafim staged a thunderstorm as the backdrop to their track “Chasing Lightning,” followed by “CRAZY,” in a performance led by unparalleled dance skills atop a set of stairs.

Peso Pluma’s performance of his single “Hollywood” featured a surprise appearance from his collaborator on the track, Estevan Plazola. The pair were backed by an eight-piece band - uniquely without a drummer - and a distressed, Hollywood sign-style set piece spelling “PP.”

Closing out the show, the inaugural 2024 MTV EMA Pop Pioneer recipients Pet Shop Boys produced a visual spectacle alongside local string players the Manchester Camerata, who all sported the band’s iconic cone hats. Surrounded by glittering light, the duo once again pushed the boundaries of visual artistry in their signature style with a cover of David Bowie’s “All The Young Dudes” followed by their anthem “West End Girls,” a momentous celebration of the single’s 40th anniversary.

