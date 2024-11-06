BINI joins Ogie Alcasid for 2nd 'Ogieoke' concert

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI leads the special guest lineup of singer-host Ogie Alcasid's second take on his "Ogieoke" concert.

Alcasid is reviving his popular show from last year, now dubbing it "Ogieoke 2: Reimagined" under the direction of Paolo Bustamante and musical direction by Bobby Velasco.

Like before, the artist will be performing his hit tracks like "Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang" and "Nandito Ako" as well as other Filipino karaoke favorites.

The "Nation's Girl Group" composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena will also be part of the show as well as the duo of JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano.

The special guests will be singing classic OPM tracks, new generation pop songs, powerful solos, and soulful duets very much in line with Filipino karaoke nights.

Tickets for the show are already available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

The prices are as follows: P1,500 (Bronze), P3,000 (Silver), P4,500 (Gold), P6,000 (VIP), P7,000 (SVIP), and P8,000 (Platinum).

"Ogieoke 2: Reimagined" will take place on November 30 in Newport Performing Arts Theater. That will be just less than two weeks after BINI wraps up its sold-out three-night "Grand BINIverse" shows in Araneta Coliseum.

