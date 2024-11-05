^

M2M adds Cebu, Davao stops to 'Better Endings' tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 3:14pm
M2M adds Cebu, Davao stops to 'Better Endings' tour
Norwegian pop duo M2M
M2M via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Norwegian pop duo M2M is doubling its Philippine stops next year yet again after announcing stops in Cebu and Davao.

Last week, M2M revealed tickets for the initial sole stop in Araneta Coliseum on May 1 sold out, prompting the addition of a second Manila concert the following day in the same venue.

The duo, composed of Marit Larsen and Marion Raven, then announced the "The Better Endings" tour will also be stopping in Davao's SMX Convention Center and Cebu's Waterfront Hotel.

Both concerts will be right after the two nights in Manila — first the Davao concert on May 3, then the Cebu concert on May 4.

Tickets for the newly added concerts will go on-sale in the SM Tickets website on November 16 at noon.

M2M rose to fame after their song, "Don't Say You Love Me," was chosen as the soundtrack for "Pokémon" movie. 

The duo released their debut album "Shades of Purple" in 2000 with other hit songs "The Day You Went Away," "Mirror Mirror," "Everything You Do," "Pretty Boy," and "Girl In Your Dreams."

A second album followed in 2001, but a year later, Marit and Marion went separate ways to pursue solo careers.

RELATED: M2M adds 2nd date to 'Better Endings' Manila show

