Music

BINI’s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 10:27am
P-pop girl group BINI promotes their latest release, "Cherry on Top," on Instagram
BINI via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BINI’s highly-anticipated docuseries “Born To Win” will be available for streaming for free starting tomorrow on iWantTFC. 

Co-produced alongside ABS-CBN News and premier talent agency Star Magic, Blooms can follow the rise of BINI, from their aspirations in the music scene to becoming the beloved “Nation's Girl Group.”

This iWantTFC Original Docuseries is a three-part feature that takes Blooms into the group’s journey to stardom while presenting never-before-seen footage during their preparations for their first major concert "BINIverse."

Its first chapter, "Born to Win," serves as an introduction to the Bloom’s “One True 8” in Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena as they take viewers to their humble beginnings as trainees undergoing hardships to becoming the next sought-after girl group. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

Despite the challenges, the girls exhibited resiliency and camaraderie, eventually finding booming success as today’s Nation’s Girl Group behind the hits “Born to Win,” “Na Na Na,” “Lagi Lagi,” “Pantropiko,” and more.

Before its much-awaited premiere, BINI members Mikha, Colet, Maloi, and Jhoanna surprised Blooms during its advance screening last Monday in Gateway Cineplex — thanking them for their outpouring support not only for their docuseries but also for their unwavering love throughout their journey.

Join the "Nation's Girl Group" in looking back on their quest to music stardom in "BINI Chapter 1: Born to Win." In the Philippines, users need to register an account on iWantTFC.com to watch the series. Registration and viewing are free.

BINI

PINOY POP
