Maroon 5 to perform in MOA Arena in January 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 10:46am
Adam Levine (right) and Maroon 5 at their Manila 2022 concert
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — American pop rock band Maroon 5 will return to Manila to perform in Mall of Asia Arena on January 29, 2025. 

Concert promoter Live Nation Asia announced that the band led by Adam Levine will have a stop in Asia first in the Philippines followed by Japan, Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur, Thailand and Taiwan. 

"Get ready to Move like Jagger, because Maroon 5 is bringing their sensational show to Asia in 2025!" Live Nation Asia wrote on Instagram.

"Don't miss your chance to experience this Grammy-winning band live - For all the tour details and ticket information, head over to livenation.asia now," it added. 

Maroon 5 last held their concert in the Philippines in 2022. 

“How are you doing, Manila? You wanna know why we love coming here? You wanna know why?” Adam told the Manila audience last 2022. 

“There are many reasons, but the number one reason we like to come here is because we know how much you guys love to sing.

“As a singer, I can’t even tell you how much joy that brings. Me and the rest of the band, we come out here to a place that I know, that’s your best thing, you guys love to f*ckin’ sing!” 

