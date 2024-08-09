SB19, Gloc-9 release joint track 'Kalakal'

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop kings SB19 and rapper Gloc-9 released their joint single “Kalakal” in all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

The collaboration finds both music titans taking their creative direction to previously uncharted places and harnessing their gifts with a balance of star power and dynamism.

According to SB19, they reached out to Gloc-9 first for a potential partnership after performing together on the well-received "Pagtatag! Finale" concert, held in Araneta Coliseum a few months ago.

“What sets this collaboration apart from anything that we’ve done before is that we took it upon ourselves to be as involved as possible from the beginning of the creative process,” the “Gento” hitmakers share in a press statement.

“Aside from brainstorming from scratch, we were really hands-on in sharing our melodic and lyrical ideas. Sir Gloc-9 also approached the material with his own creative stamp and further solidified the storytelling aspects of our final output. The result is something that we’re excited to share with our music fans: a rousing chant that brings out the best of both worlds in uniquely inspiring ways.”

SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin and Gloc-9 all contributed individual songwriting parts and verses on “Kalakal,” while putting their collaborative hats together in coming up with the chorus and hooks. The five-piece pop act admits that the iconic hip-hop star’s presence motivated them to write from a place of vulnerability and truth, while taking into consideration the anthemic aspects of the production.

“We’ve always wanted to make a song that resonates with people of varying generations, a material that will encourage them to beat their chests out and sing along in their full emotional glory,” SB19 said. “'Kalakal,' with its impactful instrumentation and earworm appeal, was made in pursuit of authentic human connection.”

The song is a powerful track that showcases their journey of empowerment and longevity. It also chronicles their story of building their legacy as artists through years of hard work, perseverance, humility, and pure talent.

“This song is all about believing in your own craft. Despite being years ahead of them, I was actually inspired by SB19’s level of dedication and confidence. I also admire their willingness to learn and explore ideas that may not necessarily reflect the way they work. I would love to collaborate with them again, if given a chance,” Gloc-9 said.

