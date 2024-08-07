Taylor Swift, Post Malone lead 2024 MTV VMAs nominees

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the world premiere of her 'The Eras Tour' movie.

MANILA, Philippines — For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift leads all nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards after scoring 10 nods for the 2024 edition.

Eight of those nominations were for her song "Fortnight," which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction.

Her other two nominations were for Artist of the Year and Best Pop, as Swift hopes to match or even best the nine wins from 11 nods she got last year.

Right behind Taylor is rapper Post Malone with nine nominatinons, eight of those also for "Fortnight," while the other is a second Best Collaboration nod for "I Had Some Help" with country singer Morgan Wallen.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem followed with six nominations; they are also vying to win for Artist of the Year with Taylor, Bad Bunny and SZA.

Joining "Fortnight" in Video of the Year are Ariana's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," Eminem's "Houdini," SZA's "Snooze," Billie Eilish's "Lunch," and Doja Cat "Paint the Town Red."

The other nominees for Song of the Year with "Fortnight" are Sabrina's "Espresso," Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me," and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

Related: Olympics show golden age of metal music

Here is the full list of nominees:

Video of the Year

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" - Ariana Grande

"Lunch" - Billie Eilish

"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Snooze" - SZA

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Song of the Year

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyonce

"Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

"Lose Control" - Teddy Swims

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year

"Area Codes" - Kaliii (August 2023)

"Lick or Sum" - GloRilla (September 2023)

"In The Stars" - Benson Boone (October 2023)

"ICU" - Coco Jones (November 2023)

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét (December 2023)

"Wild Ones" - Jessie Murph (January 2024)

"Lose Control" - Teddy Swims (February 2024)

“Red Wine Supernova" - Chappell Roan (March 2024)

"Yeaaa" - Flyana Boss (April 2024)

"Goddess" - Laufey (May 2024)

"EASY" - LE SSERAFIM (June 2024)

"Automatic Sun" - The Warning (July 2024)

Best Collaboration

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA

"Wanna Be" - GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion

"Wild Ones" - Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll

"Seven" - Jung Kook feat. Latto

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feart. Post Malone

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best K-pop

"Seven" - Jung Kook feat. Latto

"Rockstar" - Lisa

"Smoothie" - NCT Dream

"Super Shy" - NewJeans

"LALALALA" - Stray Kids

"Deja vu" - Tomorrow X Together

Best Hip-Hop

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA“

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

"Fukumean" - Gunna

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"FE!N" - Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti

Best R&B

"Lifeline" - Alicia Keys

"Made For Me" - Muni Long

"Snooze" - SZA

"Water" - Tyla

"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

Best Rock

"Legendary" - Bon Jovi

"Feelslikeimfallinginlove" - Coldplay

"Dilemma" - Green Day

"Mustang" - Kings of Leon

"Human" - Lenny Kravitz

"Atomic City" - U2

Best Alternative

"Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone

"Tiny Moves" - Bleachers

"Too Sweet" - Hozier

"Eyes Closed" - Imagine Dragons

"Friendly Fire" - Linkin Park

"Lose Control (Live)" - Teddy Swims

Best Latin

"Mil Veces" - Anitta

"MONACO" - Bad Bunny

"MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN" - Karol G

"LALA" - Myke Towers

"BELLAKEO" - Peso Pluma & Anitta

"Touching The Sky" - Rauw Alejandro

"Puntería" - Shakira & Cardi B

Best Afrobeats

"Last Heartbreak Song" - Ayra Starr feat. Giveon

"City Boys" - Burna Boy

"Sensational" - Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

"Love Me JeJe" - Tems

"Water" -Tyla

"Ruin" - USHER, Pheelz

Video For Good

"If you only knew" - Alexander Stewart

"What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie')" - Billie Eilish

"Feelslikeimfallinginlove" - Coldplay

"Best For Me" - Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll

"Genesis." - RAYE

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

Best Direction

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" - Ariana Grande

"Tiny Moves" - Bleachers

"Houdini" - Eminem

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Please Please Please" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Cinematography

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" - Ariana Grande

"Von dutch" - Charli XCX

"Illusion" - Dua Lipa

"Obsessed" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Touching the Sky" - Rauw Alejandro

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Editing

"Mil Veces" - Anitta

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" - Ariana Grande

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Rockstar" - Lisa

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Choreography

"Tiny Moves" - Bleachers

"Houdini" - Dua Lipa

"Rockstar" - Lisa

"Touching the Sky" - Rauw Alejandro

"Greedy" - Tate McRae

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Best Visual Effects

"The Boy is Mine" - Ariana Grande

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Selfish" - Justin Timberlake

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Get Him Back!" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Art Direction

"360" - Charli XCX

"Rockstar" - Lisa

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Bad Idea Right?" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Please Please Please" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will be onSeptember 10, 2024 (the 11th in the Philippines).

RELATED: SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024