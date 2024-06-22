^

Music

Fete de la Musique begins 30th year in the Philippines on high note

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 12:12pm
Fete de la Musique begins 30th year in the Philippines on high note
Any Name's Okay on the main stage of Fete de la Musique Philippines 2024 held in Greenbelt 3 Park on June 21, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Fluctuating weather did not stop Filipinos from enjoying the kick-off of Fete de la Musique Philippines 2024 on Friday, the event's 30th anniversary of marking World Music Day.

Fete de la Musique first began in France in 1982, and it eventually found its way to Philippine shores 12 years later.

In its early years in the Philippines, the event was held in Remedios Circle with just three bands and around 40 attendees. Over the years, it moved to Malate and then grew in popularity when it was held in El Pueblo in Ortigas. 

The event has found a home at the iconic Greenbelt 3 Park, where the main stage returned yesterday, June 21, the exact date when World Music Day is celebrated globally.

Following a 30-minute delay because of a sudden downpour — a canopy was set after a similar mishap occured last year — the main stage began with performances by Shanni and Jason Dhakal, the latter backed by Lustbass.

Band Sinosikat supported jazz singer Jose Miguel for three of his songs before completing a set on their own, then they were followed by Bicolana singer-songwriter Dwta.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the French Embassy to the Philippines Rémy Tirouttouvarayane and Fete de la Musique 2024 project managers Sana Schifferer, Noe Fuentes and Ziera de Veyra thanked the crowd for their attendance to this year's event. 

After a quick photo op and an invitation to more than 40 free nationwide pocket stages on June 28, the Jewelmer Jazz Band — composed of student musicians — took over the stage.

The Greenbelt 3 Park crowd grew with an upbeat hour-long set by French DJ duo Pfel & Greem of C2C, who have done Fete de la Musique in their home country.

The energy of the crowd was sustained as Autotelic, Morobeats, and Dilaw performed in succession.

The crowd sang along to Autotelic hits like "Languyin" and "Laro," then participated in Morobeats' many hip-hop tracks that further hyped the entire area.

Dilaw was the clear highlight for many in attendance with its energetic vocalist, Leonard "Dilaw" Obrero, dancing onstage, wading into the audience, and endlessly quipping throughout the band's set.

Capping off the performances was Any Name’s Okay, the band's first time on the Fete de la Musique main stage after doing numerous pocket stages the past seven years.

Most of the pocket stages are in Makati's Poblacion area and will coincide with the district's fiesta celebrations.

This year, there are also 70 destination stages, the most in Fete de la Musique to date, across Luzon (El Nido, Naga, Baguio, Pampanga, Puerto Galera, Baler, Los Banos, Albay, Zambales, Laguna, Masbate, Cavite); Visayas (Cebu, Siquijor) and Mindanao (Siargao, South Cotobato, Davao, Cagayan de Oro).

RELATED: BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd

vuukle comment

AUTOTELIC

C2C

DILAW

FETE DE LA MUSIQUE

SINOSIKAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Coldplay announces 10th album, to be made from recycled material
2 days ago

Coldplay announces 10th album, to be made from recycled material

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
British pop-rock band Coldplay confirmed the release of its 10th album later this year in what will be a continuation of its...
Music
fbtw
SB19's Stell steals spotlight at David Foster concert with Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'
3 days ago

SB19's Stell steals spotlight at David Foster concert with Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
SB19 member Stell stole the spotlight at the David Foster concert in Araneta Coliseum last night.
Music
fbtw
'Bawat patak, anong sarap': The Itchyworms releasing craft beer line
3 days ago

'Bawat patak, anong sarap': The Itchyworms releasing craft beer line

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Itchyworms is set to release its own brand of craft beer.
Music
fbtw
Blackpink's Ros&eacute; signs with The Black Label for solo activities
3 days ago

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label for solo activities

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Korean singer Rosé of the girl group Blackpink has signed a contract with The Black Label for future solo activities,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with