elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian multi-hyphenate elijah woods is visiting Manila as part of his first-ever Asia tour.

The artist will kick off his "ilu 24/7, 365" Asia tour in Singapore before making other city stops around the continent, including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Taipei.

elijah woods' Manila concert will be in The Podium Hall in Ortigas, Mandaluyong on May 20.

"I'm absolutely stoked to kick off my first tour in Asia. I can't wait to play my music for the first time and share this incredible moment with everyone," elijah woods said in a statement.

Tickets for elijah woods' Manila concert will begin selling on January 31, noon, in all SM Tickets outlets and its website.

The singer-songwriter, producer and recording engineer has already released three extended plays, including the fan-favorite "bright orange everglow."

That extended play featured his single "24/7, 365" from which the upcoming Asia tour borrows its name.

elijah woods currently has four JUNO Award nominations and is a SOCAN 2022 Pop Award recipient, and late last year, his tour around Canada quickly sold out.

