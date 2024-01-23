4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) girl group 4th Impact has returned to the music scene with a new album.

Coming from their successful US and UK tours and local shows the “X Factor Season 12,” Pinoy pride sisters Almira, Celina, Irene and Mylene launched a five-song album in SM Skydome last Sunday.

It is known that the group dedicated their time and effort last 2023 to make a debut in the United States. As independent artists, they successfully released their debut single in the US last year.

"Itong album na ito ay sini-symbolize 'yung perseverance naming magkakapatid. Nakakaproud na nagawa naming 'to as independent artists," said Almira.

The songs in their album were written by American composers and the experience was a dream come true for Mylene.

"It's a dream come true to work with American composers and producers po. And thinking na, they have been working with J. Lo, Ariana (Grande), Twice, XG and more. Tapos po kami 4th Impact? Sobrang blessed kasi God directed us to these amazing people," she said.

The group also took advantage of the album showcase to thank their supporters for their undying support as they gradually come back to performing onstage. They plan to stage a concert this year and to also launch their album in the US.

"I-tour po namin ang album namin dito po sa Pinas and sa US, UK. And we're planning to have a major concert in Araneta Coliseum this year 2024. For now since our target is international or global market, most of our songs are in full English po," said Celina.

Some local artists also performed on the their album launch, including boy group Press Hit Play or PHP, "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contender Gleenette Gaddi, FLM artist Oliver Agustin and "RnB King” Jay R.

"Super pinaghirapan po namin itong album launch. Kasi po this is our 1st ever album as 4th Impact. Thankful po kami sa mga Dreamers and Kila Direk Frank for helping us mabuo ito," said Irene.

The 4th Impact Album Launch is produced by Fourth Impact Music Productions and directed by the notable TV and concert director, Frank LLoyd Mamaril.

