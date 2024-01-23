^

Music

4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 1:54pm
4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers
OPM girl group 4th Impact
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) girl group 4th Impact has returned to the music scene with a new album. 

Coming from their successful US and UK tours and local shows the “X Factor Season 12,” Pinoy pride sisters Almira, Celina, Irene and Mylene launched a five-song album in SM Skydome last Sunday.

It is known that the group dedicated their time and effort last 2023 to make a debut in the United States. As independent artists, they successfully released their debut single in the US last year.

"Itong album na ito ay sini-symbolize 'yung perseverance naming magkakapatid. Nakakaproud na nagawa naming 'to as independent artists," said Almira.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 4th Impact (@4thimpactmusic)

The songs in their album were written by American composers and the experience was a dream come true for Mylene.

"It's a dream come true to work with American composers and producers po. And thinking na, they have been working with J. Lo, Ariana (Grande), Twice, XG and more. Tapos po kami 4th Impact? Sobrang blessed kasi God directed us to these amazing people," she said. 

The group also took advantage of the album showcase to thank their supporters for their undying support as they gradually come back to performing onstage. They plan to stage a concert this year and to also launch their album in the US.

"I-tour po namin ang album namin dito po sa Pinas and sa US, UK. And we're planning to have a major concert in Araneta Coliseum this year 2024. For now since our target is international or global market, most of our songs are in full English po," said Celina.

Some local artists also performed on the their album launch, including boy group Press Hit Play or PHP, "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contender Gleenette Gaddi, FLM artist Oliver Agustin and "RnB King” Jay R.

"Super pinaghirapan po namin itong album launch. Kasi po this is our 1st ever album as 4th Impact. Thankful po kami sa mga Dreamers and Kila Direk Frank for helping us mabuo ito," said Irene.

The 4th Impact Album Launch is produced by Fourth Impact Music Productions and directed by the notable TV and concert director, Frank LLoyd Mamaril.

RELATED2-part album complete: Belle Mariano to launch 'And Solemn' album

vuukle comment

4TH IMPACT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks fans for braving Manila traffic
3 days ago

Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks fans for braving Manila traffic

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin managed to find the funny side of Metro Manila, known for its horrendous traffic.
Music
fbtw
Seoul passes new law for aspiring K-pop idols
4 days ago

Seoul passes new law for aspiring K-pop idols

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Seoul Metropolitan Council has approved a new law that serves to better protect individuals in the South Korean capital...
Music
fbtw
Filipinas represent: Another Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca to make K-pop debut
4 days ago

Filipinas represent: Another Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca to make K-pop debut

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
In a historic moment, Gehlee Dangca joins her fellow Filipina teen, Elisia Parmisano, in debuting in the eight-member girl...
Music
fbtw
Ariana Grande to release 7th album 'Eternal Sunshine' in March
5 days ago

Ariana Grande to release 7th album 'Eternal Sunshine' in March

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
After a favorable reception to her lead single "Yes, And?," Ariana Grande revealed the cover artworks and the release date...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with