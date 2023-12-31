^

Music

Boys Like Girls returning to Manila in April 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 11:26am
Boys Like Girls returning to Manila in April 2024
Boys Like Girls
Photos by Ralph Lubiano

MANILA, Philippines — American rock band Boys Like Girls are coming back for another concert in the Philippines in April 2024.

The band included Manila in its Spring Tour 2024, performing at the Araneta Coliseum on April 20 in what promoter PULP Live World dubbed "the only arena-level show on the tour."

The promoter has already unveiled the allocations and prices for tickets, which will be available on Feb. 4, 2024 at noon via TicketNet outlets nationwide and online.

VVIP Standing with Meet & Greet tickets worth P10,000 will include an individual photo with the band, soundcheck access, a signed official poster, a lanyard with a souvenir ID, and priority entry with a queuing number.

VIP Standing with Soundcheck tickets worth P7,500 will include soundcheck access, an official poster, a lanyard with a souvenir ID, and a queuing number for entry.

Both VIP Standing and VIP Seated tickets are worth P6,000. Box A and Box B tickets are worth P3,500 and P2,500, respectively.

Boys Like Girls were last in the Philippines in October 2022 — returning after over a decade — performing in Manila and Cebu their eponymous debut album in its entirety.

The tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but postponed because of the pandemic. This year the band went around the United States for its "Speaking Our Language" tour, and last October released its first album in over a decade "Sunday at Foxwoods."

The band is best known for songs like "Love Drunk," "The Great Escape," "Thunder," "Hero/Heroine," "Heart Heart Heartbreak" and "Two Is Better Than One" with Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Jonas Brothers returning to Manila in February 2024

BOYS LIKE GIRLS

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
