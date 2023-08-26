^

Sarah G, Ben&Ben, Alamat, The Dawn: Pinoy pop takes the FIBA World Cup stage

August 26, 2023
Sarah Geronimo and Alamat are among the featured artists at the opening ceremony of the FIBA World Cup 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
MANILA, Philippines — The Dawn led in sparking the plug that excited the record-breaking 38, 115 in attendance at yesterday's FIBA World Cup opening ceremony in Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 

The Original Pinoy Music (OPM) legend, together with Sarah Geronimo, Alamat, John Roa and Ben&Ben, pumped up the crowd with familiar hits that drive the messages of camaraderie, hope and gratitude. 

P-pop group kicked off the event with their last song syndrome-inducing hit "Maharani" garbed in their signature outfits incorporated with Philippine weaves. 

Ben&Ben is similarly dressed as the nine-piece folk pop band played one of their many hits, "Ride Home." 

An audibly loud crowd was heard cheering when The Dawn frontman Jett Pangan took the stage as the band played "Iisang Bangka." 

The action switched to the court where Sarah Geronimo's commanding presence was felt as she sung "Alam" with John Roa. 

It was a short yet inspiring opening number as all featured artists sang to the anthemic "Salamat" by The Dawn. Pangan's booming voice reverberated the Arena, leaving some parts of the song for the crowd to sing along to. 

The quadrennial FIBA World Cup is being held in the Philippines from August 25 to September 10. The Philippines is the co-host of the tournament alongside Japan and Indonesia. 

The Philippine men's basketball team, more popularly called Gilas Pilipinas, fell short to Dominican Republic at the close of a tight game, 87-81. 

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson led Gilas in fending off the visiting Dominicans led by Minnesota Timberwolves dominant center Karl-Anthony Towns. 

Gilas will face Angola on Sunday, August 27. — Video from OneSports YouTube channel

