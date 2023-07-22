^

In photos: Alamat to release new album, plus other Ppopcon 2023 highlights

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 9:53am
In photos: Alamat to release new album, plus other Ppopcon 2023 highlights
Boy group Alamat takes the stage at the Ppopcon 2023 on July 16, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — The recently concluded Ppopcon 2023 was oozing with surprises, treats and talent as some of the biggest and up-and-coming Pinoy pop (P-pop) acts took the stage at the Araneta Coliseum until the wee hours of the morning last Monday. 

It was an event that showed the camaraderie among P-pop groups as members of each were paired with another member of the group for spot hosting. It was a refreshing sight to see SB19's Josh hosting with BINI's Jhoanna, for instance. 

It was also a night full of surprises for fans awaiting good news from their favorite P-pop acts. 

Idols take the center stage

SB19's Josh and Ken led the way as they each had their solo sets before their group closed the show. 

Josh sizzled in a silver outfit, with his toned abs on display as he sang some of his hits including "Wild Tonight." 

Ken performed as Felip and sang some of his songs, including dancing for the first time to his "Mictest" single. 

MNL48's Sheki serenaded her fans with her single "Tell Me." 

R-ji of Alamat had a guitar solo at their group's set. 

Alamat to release new album

Speaking of the six-member boy group that is popular for incorporating Philippine textile in their costumes and beats, Alamat performed some of their popular songs, including "Maharani," "Gayuma" and "Day and Night." 

They also announced that they are set to release their second album, "Isapuso," this year. 

Ppopcon 2023 was held from July 14 to 16 at the Quantum Skyview at the newly opened Gateway Mall 2 at the Araneta City in Quezon City. The three-day affair ended with a concert on July 16 at the Araneta Coliseum. 

The concert featured up-and-coming and popular P-pop groups, including SB19, BINI, Alamat, BGYO, MNL48, 1st.ONE, KAIA, G22, PPopGen, Dione, Calista, Yes My Love and Press Hit Play. 

