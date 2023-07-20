In photos: Felip, Josh solos; SB19 closes PPopcon 2023 with a bang

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 is truly a crowd energizer as it managed to put the sizable crowd to their feet and scream their hearts out despite the lateness at past midnight of their performance to close the PPopcon 2023 in Araneta Coliseum last Monday morning.

It was evident that Josh, Ken, Stell, Justin and Pablo were checking on their fans who stayed at the venue as early as 5 p.m., with some coming from the whole-day convention.

As they took the stage at past midnight, the boys showed their concern for their fans, the A'TIN, and the fans of many other P-pop acts such as BINI's Blooms, BGYO's Aces and Alamat's Magiliws.

"Araneta, buhay pa ba?... Araneta, gising pa ba?" greeted Stell. "Grabe naman. Ang solid naman ng mga nasa Araneta ngayon."

Justin agreed, "Kanina pa silang hapon nandito e."

"'Yung mga nakatayo po, okay pa kayo? Nage-enjoy pa ba kayo?" Stell asked.

Josh seconded and queried if the crowd had eaten. "Kumain ba kayo? Kanina pa 'yun. Parang ilang oras na 'yun di ba?"

The usually quiet Ken broke his silence and said encouraging words for those who stayed until the end.

"We're so glad na kahit midnight na, sobrang hyped n'yo pa rin," he said.

He is one of the two members of SB19 who had a solo spot prior to their group's midnight performance. Ken performed as Felip, his other mononym as a solo artist. Josh also had his spot promoting his own songs.

Stell, meanwhile, gamely interacted with the fans along with host VJ Ai as they encouraged fans to dance along to P-pop songs including SB19's "Gento," which he and Ai danced impromptu onstage.

Despite a short set, SB19 left a mark on the crowd that night as they showed their professionalism and dedication.

Fans went crazy when they performed songs from their recently released EP, "Pagtatag."

The boys made quite an entrance with their zombie-like choreography in "Crimzone."

They also had many hearts flutter with their steamy performance of their sexy ballad "I Want You."

And of course, they did not pass the chance to perform their dance-inducing, viral hit "Gento."

Ppopcon 2023 was held from July 14 to 16 in Quantum Skyview of the newly opened Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City in Quezon City. The three-day affair ended with a concert on July 16 in Araneta Coliseum.

Apart from SB19, the concert also featured up-and-coming and popular P-pop groups, including BINI, Alamat, BGYO, MNL48, 1st.ONE, KAIA, G22, PPopGen, Dione, Calista, Yes My Love and Press Hit Play.

