Music

WATCH: Part of Alamat's performance cut from Binibining Pilipinas 2023 finals livestream

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
May 31, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) group Alamat's much-awaited performance at the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night last weekend was not aired on the pageant's YouTube livestream, to the dismay of many of the group's fans called the Magiliws.

Jason Paul Laxamana, the group's director and creative head, tweeted: "Someday, all of you will not dare cut them off."

Prior to the finals in Araneta Coliseum, the pageant announced that Alamat was supposed to perform, along with Vice Ganda and Darren Espanto.

Espanto opened the finals with a production number with the candidates, while Vice performed a new self-composed song at the swimsuit competition. — Video by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

RELATED: Vice Ganda reveals new single 'Rampa' inspired by Binibining Pilipinas

Music
