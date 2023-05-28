^

Entertainment

Vice Ganda, Darren Espanto, Alamat to perform at Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 9:28pm
Vice Ganda, Darren Espanto, Alamat to perform at Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is one of the hosts at the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night on May 27, 2023 where Vice Ganda will perform and Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg is a special guest.
Binibining Pilipinas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda, along with singer Darren Espanto and P-pop group Alamat, are set to excite the audience and viewers at tonight's Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation in Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City.

Forty (40) candidates are set to vie for two of the most coveted titles: Miss International and Miss Globe at tonight's glitzy ceremony. 

Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg is special guest, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastimosa and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves are the hosts. 

Catch the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night on live from 8 p.m. PHT (local time) on ABS-CBN's A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel.

International fans can stream via iWantTFC and the official YouTube channel of Binibining Pilipinas.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Coronation Night

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2023

CATRIONA GRAY

DARREN ESPANTO

VICE GANDA
