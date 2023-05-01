US-based Paco Arespacochaga visits Philippines to promote protégé Cedric Escobar

MANILA, Philippines — Introvoys drummer Paco Arespacochaga was recently in the Philippines to introduce his protégé, Cedric Escobar, who launched his first single “’Di Na Ba.”

Paco wrote the song inspired by Cedric’s love life. It is about second chances and continuing an unfinished love story, even if one of the former lovers is already in a relationship.

A musician at heart, the up-and-coming pop balladeer has been singing since he was a kid. Growing up in New York, he experienced joining a gospel choir and even entering competitions in other cities. Passionate for his craft, Cedric wanted to pursue music school. However, his parents were against it and he ended up studying for a medical course at Queens College, New York.

Equipped with experience in performing live, he first sang for KZ Tandingan in 2019 for her U.S. World Tour. Soon after, he also served as an opening act for artists such as Jaya, Juan Karlos, and even the Introvoys. That is where he met his mentor, Paco Arespacochaga.

Living in the Philippines since 2016, Cedric has been trying to establish his music career. But even though he is exposed to and heavily influenced by genres such as gospel, soul and R&B, he wants to bring back the '90s OPM (Original Pilipino Music) sound.

“Masarap magkaroon ng fan base na Filipino kasi iba tumangkilik ang mga Filipino sa mga artists,” Cedric said.

He has been dreaming about it since childhood and it was part of his vision board. He has already stumbled upon opportunities but said, “When it does come, it doesn’t always come back. So when something like this happens, I must take the leap and give it my 100%.”

Cedric admitted it took a long time, but it’s finally happening as PolyEast Records is set to release his all-Filipino album this year. The singer will be dropping another single titled "Gasera" on May 26.

