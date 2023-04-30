^

WATCH: SB19 releases new EP 'Pagtatag' trailer

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 2:30pm
WATCH: SB19 releases new EP 'Pagtatag' trailer
SB19 is set to release a new EP in June.
Screengrab via SB19 YouTube channel

 

MANILA, Philippines — Dressed in color-coordinated overalls, jumpers, pants and shirts, Ken, Josh, Justin and Stell take turns with their fellow workers in pouring water over a sprout, seemingly waiting for some miracle to happen. With their faces smeared with grime, it's a dark and apocalyptic world for the four as they continue to labor in a makeshift laboratory. 

Pepe Herrera narrates about pinning their hopes on a miracle for their survival. A similarly weary-looking man drives his motorbike towards the lab. Pablo gets off it, rushes to them and pours liquid over the sprout. They waited, but nothing happened, leading to Stell venting his frustration.

Just as they thought that all hope was lost, the ground shakes and as Pepe approaches the sprout encased in glass, it shines brightly. 

An explosion occurs, and SB19 comes walking out in all their glory. Stylishly dressed in all white suits and ensembles, Pablo, Stell, Josh, Justin and Ken walk forward as the sprout grows into a giant golden tree on the background. 

The word "Pagtatag!" is emblazoned on the screen, announcing SB19's upcoming EP. 

A single will be released on May 19, while "Pagtatag!" will be out on June 9. 

Almost two years since their last EP "Pagsibol" was released in 2021, SB19 is back with a new one. While waiting for their group's new album, some of the members released their own music. 

Josh released his solo debut single "Wild Tonight" last February. 

Ken, meanwhile, has been releasing his own singles under his real name, Felip. These include "Palayo," "Bulan" and his own solo EP "Complex." — Video from SB19 YouTube channel

WATCH: SB19 releases new EP teaser

RELATED: Jodi Sta. Maria, SB19, Juancho Triviño among recipients at 2022 TAG Awards

 

