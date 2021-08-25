WATCH: Alamat members share what they're looking for in a Filipina

MANILA, Philippines — If you're a Magiliw, then you're in for a treat!

P-pop group Alamat sat down with Philstar.com to share a little bit more of themselves, such as their ideal girl (gasps!) and that one thing they've all been longing to do (hint: it's far from what you can ever guess!).

1. They adore their Magiliws!

Yes, the boys just gave their shout out to their ever-growing fandom.

"Ang pinakagusto ko sa kanila na-cheer up nila kami lalo na may mga times na pagod na kami pero (nawawala 'yun) kapag nakikita ko 'yung mga comment nila," Tomas said.

Mo, meanwhile, praised the fandom for living up to its name.

"They are very lovable. Galing sa word 'magiliw' which is sa English po ay affectionate. Nakakatawa sila and talented kasi for example, mine-mention nila kami sa mga stories nila, 'yung mga artwork nila para sa amin," Mo shared.

Keep those artworks coming, Magiliws!

2. Alamat picks their dancing, singing and rapping bets.

Die-hard Magiliws will probably know the answers to this question. But for those who are new to the fandom, the boys will field Jao in any dancing competition while Mo will no doubt show his motormouth abilities in any rapping showdown.

Watch Gami sing a few lines of "One Last Cry" by Brian McKnight. Trivia: Gami was not feeling well and in solo quarantine when he sang for Philstar.com.

3. Have similarly colored hair like the boys? They've got tips for you.

It's no brainer, girls and boys. Their secret to maintain their dyed hair is strictly following a routine.

Jao stressed that you should not shampoo your hair everyday and if possible, use a color-safe shampoo. He advised to shampoo your hair every other day or twice a week. And of course, end your routine with a conditioner.

4. They're gamers!

Yes, they love their games and even bond over a thrilling round of "Call of Duty" (COD). So, Magiliw fans who are also COD gamers, you'd be happy to note your favorite P-pop group can relate to you.

5. Who gives the most sound advice?

Apart from jamming together, Alamat is also into "deep talks."

It's one of the perks of living under one roof. They get to know each other very well. While they love to get down and rowdy with their games, the boys also have their quality quiet time with each other.

They usually talk about how they miss their families and their hopes and dreams.

6. Beauty is way more than skin-deep.

With the revelation that they are fond of their "deep talks," it's not surprising that they would be giving attributes and characteristics that go beyond the physical when they were asked to describe their ideal girl in two words.

Matured, generous, loving, God-fearing, pure, sweet, understanding, family-oriented and kind were some of the qualities they highlighted.

"Sa akin po kasi hindi ako nag-base sa ideal girl. Kung tanggap mo siya, tanggap ka niya kahit ano pa background and pinagdaanan ng tao. Basta siya para sa'yo, siya para sa'yo," Mo shared.

7. The one thing they all want to do.

When asked what they want to talk about when they spend time together, their answer were almost the same -- vacation.

If they were given a month off, they'd want to check each other's provinces. Tomas added that he'd want to see for himself all his Alamat brothers been telling him about their places. For him, nothing beats seeing the real thing.

8. Alamat reveals their showbiz crushes.

Blackpink Jennie, Lovi Poe, Julia Barretto, Sue Ramirez, AC Bonifacio, Andrea Brillantes and Maris Racal -- Alamat's showbiz crushes are all certified beauties.

9. Watch Alamat say "I Love You" in their language and their message to their beloved Magiliws.

— Video by EC Toledo IV, editing by Deejae Dumlao