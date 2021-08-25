






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
WATCH: Alamat members share what they're looking for in a Filipina

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2021 - 6:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — If you're a Magiliw, then you're in for a treat!



P-pop group Alamat sat down with Philstar.com to share a little bit more of themselves, such as their ideal girl (gasps!) and that one thing they've all been longing to do (hint: it's far from what you can ever guess!).



1. They adore their Magiliws!



Yes, the boys just gave their shout out to their ever-growing fandom.



"Ang pinakagusto ko sa kanila na-cheer up nila kami lalo na may mga times na pagod na kami pero (nawawala 'yun) kapag nakikita ko 'yung mga comment nila," Tomas said.



Mo, meanwhile, praised the fandom for living up to its name.  



"They are very lovable. Galing sa word 'magiliw' which is sa English po ay affectionate. Nakakatawa sila and talented kasi for example, mine-mention nila kami sa mga stories nila, 'yung mga artwork nila para sa amin," Mo shared.



Keep those artworks coming, Magiliws!



2. Alamat picks their dancing, singing and rapping bets.



Die-hard Magiliws will probably know the answers to this question. But for those who are new to the fandom, the boys will field Jao in any dancing competition while Mo will no doubt show his motormouth abilities in any rapping showdown.



Watch Gami sing a few lines of "One Last Cry" by Brian McKnight. Trivia: Gami was not feeling well and in solo quarantine when he sang for Philstar.com.



3. Have similarly colored hair like the boys? They've got tips for you.



It's no brainer, girls and boys. Their secret to maintain their dyed hair is strictly following a routine.



Jao stressed that you should not shampoo your hair everyday and if possible, use a color-safe shampoo. He advised to shampoo your hair every other day or twice a week. And of course, end your routine with a conditioner.



4. They're gamers!



Yes, they love their games and even bond over a thrilling round of "Call of Duty" (COD). So, Magiliw fans who are also COD gamers, you'd be happy to note your favorite P-pop group can relate to you.



5. Who gives the most sound advice?



Apart from jamming together, Alamat is also into "deep talks."



It's one of the perks of living under one roof. They get to know each other very well. While they love to get down and rowdy with their games, the boys also have their quality quiet time with each other.



They usually talk about how they miss their families and their hopes and dreams.



6. Beauty is way more than skin-deep. 



With the revelation that they are fond of their "deep talks," it's not surprising that they would be giving attributes and characteristics that go beyond the physical when they were asked to describe their ideal girl in two words.



Matured, generous, loving, God-fearing, pure, sweet, understanding, family-oriented and kind were some of the qualities they highlighted.



"Sa akin po kasi hindi ako nag-base sa ideal girl. Kung tanggap mo siya, tanggap ka niya kahit ano pa background and pinagdaanan ng tao. Basta siya para sa'yo, siya para sa'yo," Mo shared.



7. The one thing they all want to do.



When asked what they want to talk about when they spend time together, their answer were almost the same -- vacation.



If they were given a month off, they'd want to check each other's provinces. Tomas added that he'd want to see for himself all his Alamat brothers been telling him about their places. For him, nothing beats seeing the real thing.  



8. Alamat reveals their showbiz crushes.



Blackpink Jennie, Lovi Poe, Julia Barretto, Sue Ramirez, AC Bonifacio, Andrea Brillantes and Maris Racal -- Alamat's showbiz crushes are all certified beauties.



9. Watch Alamat say "I Love You" in their language and their message to their beloved Magiliws.



— Video by EC Toledo IV, editing by Deejae Dumlao


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PINOY POP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Mike Hanopol: Manny Pacquiao already reached out to pay debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Mike Hanopol revealed that he and Sen. Manny Pacquiao already settled their financial woes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Side A to release new 'Forevermore' version at 9/11 20th anniversary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
OPM singer Clara Benin, daughter of original Side A bassist Joey Benin and the man behind the hit song “Forevermore,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the US rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Valenciano on Julie Anne San Jose: She can actually do more than my dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Paolo Valenciano on Julie Anne San Jose: She can actually do more than my dad


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Paolo Valenciano thinks highly of Julie Anne San Jose's abilities. The popular concert director and first-born of iconic singer/songwriter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Callalily, This Band collaborate for 'Bahala Na'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Callalily, This Band collaborate for 'Bahala Na'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a Friday the 13th of leaving love to the fates. This Band has finally recorded a melancholic track with one of the hitmakers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
'Don't blink': Bella Poarch reveals sexual assault in new music video, Ivana Alawi makes cameo


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Don't ever blink. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with