







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
Buwan ng Wika: Alamat members say 'Mahal Kita' in their regional languages

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2021 - 1:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — With P-pop (Pinoy Pop) rising not just in the country but in the international music scene, it's a great time to celebrate Filipino talent.



Among today's rising P-Pop groups is Alamat, the boys who stand out for their undeniable "Filipino-ness."



Philstar.com recently spoke with Jason Paul Laxamana, Alamat's Creative Director, for an exclusive interview.



It's a vision come true for Laxamana. Known to be a director of commercially successful romance films such as "100 Tula Para Kay Stella" and "The Day After Valentines," the Pampanga native shared that he had always wanted to spread Kapampagan culture to mainstream media.  



He formed bands who would sing songs in Kapampangan. He was able to form some, including K-pop-inspired groups but eventually had to stop due to financing woes.



"Before I became a filmmaker, I used to form groups sa Pampanga para gumawa ng mga Kapampangan pop songs or modern Kapampangan songs. Pwede mga rock band or alternative band and, at the same point din, gumawa ako ng parang K-pop-influenced na group pero co-ed sila. None of them lasted kasi independent lang 'yung dating (ko)," he said.



His vision of spreading his proud Kapampangan roots took fruition last year when Ninuno Media and Viva signed a partnership. Ninuno Media is a subsidiary of Viva, which he heads as creative director.



"Noong na-form 'yung Ninuno Media, iniisip ko na ang gusto kong maging thrust niya parang katulad ng ginawa ko sa Pampanga using media to promote Kapampangan culture and language. This time, hindi lang limited sa Kapampangan (culture and language) kung hindi Pilipinas na (may) ibat ibang mga probinsiya," he shared.



They were off to a promising start by planning to hold audition legs from Baguio to Davao. Unfortunately, the first day of auditions was also the very first time the national government imposed the lockdown.



The Philippine government imposed its first among a series and continuing community quarantine last March 17, 2020.



Laxamana did not let it faze him. Auditions were held online until they found the boys who will form the initial nine-member boy band.



The making of a legend



Alamat is currently made up of Taneo from Kalinga, Mo from Zambales, Jao from Pampanga, R-Ji from Eastern Samar, Valfer from Negros Occidental, Gami from Bohol, Tomas from Albay and Alas from Davao City. Kin left the group last March.



Alamat's debut single is "kbye" released in February and features Filipino languages, namely, Tagalog, Ilocano, Kapampangan, Bicolano, Waray-Waray, Hiligaynon and Bisaya.



They also released another single "Sandigan," the promotional song of the "Anitu" comics series written by Laxamana.



Influenced by the Korean boot-camp idol training



For three months, they trained the boys online until they were asked to move in a house in Metro Manila.



Laxamana shared that Alamat went through the rigorous, boot-camp style of training done by many Korean talent agencies. The boys continue to attend singing, dancing, personality development and other areas of performance required of idol groups.



"Ideally kasi dapat minimum of two years ang training pero medyo nag-iba kami ng desisyon. Instead of launching a group na parang perfect na kaagad 'yung skills, mas pinili naming i-launch sila na meron pang room for improvement para ma-involve 'yung mga audience sa journey nila in becoming 100% idols talaga. Ganoon strategy namin ng Viva," he shared.



The director is aware of the criticisms and concerns of most fans of idol groups. Some emphasized the importance of the number of years the talents have to undergo the training system, arguing that this contributed to the success of many K-pop groups.



"It is understandable kasi on the surface, mukha kami K-pop na Pinoy pero kinukuha lang naming sa K-pop ay influence. We still have our own minds. We are aware of the context," he said.



Laxamana continued, "Iba 'yung context sa Korea, iba sa 'Pinas. Halimbawa, 'yung mga trainees sa Korea 'yung ginagastos ng company doon sa training nila, ikakaltas 'yun sa future sa kita ng mga idols. Sa amin at least hindi ganoon. Tapos, first world country versus developing country. So, ang daming difference."



He said that they are not "trying to make excuses" but for their endeavor to be "sustainable," they should be able to gauge what they can and cannot do.



"Do we have the financial capability and human resources para ma-sustain 'yung ganoon kahabang training?" he posed.



Addressing the Kin issue



Laxamana also shared that it is that rigorous training system that they are implementing that contributed to Kin leaving the group.



"'Yung training system kasi sa ganito ay rigorous. It requires commitment nang pangmatagalan. Ano to eh, five years, seven years, even a decade. If you are not ready to commit to that kind of system, talagang madi-disillusion ka sa ginagawa. It so happened na 'yung umalis na member midway na realize na hindi ito 'yung gusto niya gawin sa buhay niya at may iba siyang priority," Laxamana explained.



Collaborations with Filipino designers and Korean choreographers



The director said they do not have an exclusive pool of designers and creatives who provide Alamat's visually striking and appealing wardrobe, which heavily uses Philippine prints, symbolisms and textiles.



As long as the designers, stylists and creatives are willing to collaborate and see their vision of Alamat as a proudly Filipino group, they work with them.



He is also not averse to tapping Korean choreographers but stressed a main point.



"Kahit sino naman pwede ma-involve dito sa Alamat as long as they follow 'yung concept ng grupo. As much as possible, we really want to use local talents. Alamat is not just only a boy band; it wants to make a statement na kaya natin mga Filipino." — Video by EC Toledo IV, edited by Deejae Dumlao



RELATED: Historian: 9 things to learn about Philippine culture from P-pop group Alamat


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      P-POP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo Art Gallery announces shortlist for 2021 Ateneo Art Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Ateneo Art Gallery announces shortlist for 2021 Ateneo Art Awards


                              

                                                                  By Monique Hilario |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Ateneo Art Gallery presents its shortlisted artists and writers for the 17th season of Ateneo Art Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hail and farewell, dearest Virgie!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Hail and farewell, dearest Virgie!


                              

                                                                  By Alfred A. Yuson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Armed with a San Mig bottle, Nick Joaquin would bellow his version of Cole Porter: ‘You’re the top, you’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Ayta found to have world's highest percentage of Denisovan ancestry&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Philippines' Ayta found to have world's highest percentage of Denisovan ancestry 


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A group of Indigenous Peoples from the Philippines has been found to have the highest level of ancestry of archaic human...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dance Theatre Arts ballerinas enter Youth America Grand Prix finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Dance Theatre Arts ballerinas enter Youth America Grand Prix finals


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Dance Theatre Arts ballerinas make it to the Finals of Youth America Grand Prix.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nas Daily: 'The Cacao Project is fake, exploits farmers'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Nas Daily: 'The Cacao Project is fake, exploits farmers'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
For the first time since the issue broke out last week, Nuseir Yassin or more popularly known as Nas Daily appeared on a video...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No clickbaiting here': Nas Daily speaks up over 'Pinoy baiting,' working with Indigenous Peoples
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
'No clickbaiting here': Nas Daily speaks up over 'Pinoy baiting,' working with Indigenous Peoples


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
For the first time since the issue broke out last week, Nuseir Yassin or more popularly known as Nas Daily appeared on a video...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with