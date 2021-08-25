Buwan ng Wika: Alamat members say 'Mahal Kita' in their regional languages

MANILA, Philippines — With P-pop (Pinoy Pop) rising not just in the country but in the international music scene, it's a great time to celebrate Filipino talent.

Among today's rising P-Pop groups is Alamat, the boys who stand out for their undeniable "Filipino-ness."

Philstar.com recently spoke with Jason Paul Laxamana, Alamat's Creative Director, for an exclusive interview.

It's a vision come true for Laxamana. Known to be a director of commercially successful romance films such as "100 Tula Para Kay Stella" and "The Day After Valentines," the Pampanga native shared that he had always wanted to spread Kapampagan culture to mainstream media.

He formed bands who would sing songs in Kapampangan. He was able to form some, including K-pop-inspired groups but eventually had to stop due to financing woes.

"Before I became a filmmaker, I used to form groups sa Pampanga para gumawa ng mga Kapampangan pop songs or modern Kapampangan songs. Pwede mga rock band or alternative band and, at the same point din, gumawa ako ng parang K-pop-influenced na group pero co-ed sila. None of them lasted kasi independent lang 'yung dating (ko)," he said.

His vision of spreading his proud Kapampangan roots took fruition last year when Ninuno Media and Viva signed a partnership. Ninuno Media is a subsidiary of Viva, which he heads as creative director.

"Noong na-form 'yung Ninuno Media, iniisip ko na ang gusto kong maging thrust niya parang katulad ng ginawa ko sa Pampanga using media to promote Kapampangan culture and language. This time, hindi lang limited sa Kapampangan (culture and language) kung hindi Pilipinas na (may) ibat ibang mga probinsiya," he shared.

They were off to a promising start by planning to hold audition legs from Baguio to Davao. Unfortunately, the first day of auditions was also the very first time the national government imposed the lockdown.

The Philippine government imposed its first among a series and continuing community quarantine last March 17, 2020.

Laxamana did not let it faze him. Auditions were held online until they found the boys who will form the initial nine-member boy band.

The making of a legend

Alamat is currently made up of Taneo from Kalinga, Mo from Zambales, Jao from Pampanga, R-Ji from Eastern Samar, Valfer from Negros Occidental, Gami from Bohol, Tomas from Albay and Alas from Davao City. Kin left the group last March.

Alamat's debut single is "kbye" released in February and features Filipino languages, namely, Tagalog, Ilocano, Kapampangan, Bicolano, Waray-Waray, Hiligaynon and Bisaya.

They also released another single "Sandigan," the promotional song of the "Anitu" comics series written by Laxamana.

Influenced by the Korean boot-camp idol training

For three months, they trained the boys online until they were asked to move in a house in Metro Manila.

Laxamana shared that Alamat went through the rigorous, boot-camp style of training done by many Korean talent agencies. The boys continue to attend singing, dancing, personality development and other areas of performance required of idol groups.

"Ideally kasi dapat minimum of two years ang training pero medyo nag-iba kami ng desisyon. Instead of launching a group na parang perfect na kaagad 'yung skills, mas pinili naming i-launch sila na meron pang room for improvement para ma-involve 'yung mga audience sa journey nila in becoming 100% idols talaga. Ganoon strategy namin ng Viva," he shared.

The director is aware of the criticisms and concerns of most fans of idol groups. Some emphasized the importance of the number of years the talents have to undergo the training system, arguing that this contributed to the success of many K-pop groups.

"It is understandable kasi on the surface, mukha kami K-pop na Pinoy pero kinukuha lang naming sa K-pop ay influence. We still have our own minds. We are aware of the context," he said.

Laxamana continued, "Iba 'yung context sa Korea, iba sa 'Pinas. Halimbawa, 'yung mga trainees sa Korea 'yung ginagastos ng company doon sa training nila, ikakaltas 'yun sa future sa kita ng mga idols. Sa amin at least hindi ganoon. Tapos, first world country versus developing country. So, ang daming difference."

He said that they are not "trying to make excuses" but for their endeavor to be "sustainable," they should be able to gauge what they can and cannot do.

"Do we have the financial capability and human resources para ma-sustain 'yung ganoon kahabang training?" he posed.

Addressing the Kin issue

Laxamana also shared that it is that rigorous training system that they are implementing that contributed to Kin leaving the group.

"'Yung training system kasi sa ganito ay rigorous. It requires commitment nang pangmatagalan. Ano to eh, five years, seven years, even a decade. If you are not ready to commit to that kind of system, talagang madi-disillusion ka sa ginagawa. It so happened na 'yung umalis na member midway na realize na hindi ito 'yung gusto niya gawin sa buhay niya at may iba siyang priority," Laxamana explained.

Collaborations with Filipino designers and Korean choreographers

The director said they do not have an exclusive pool of designers and creatives who provide Alamat's visually striking and appealing wardrobe, which heavily uses Philippine prints, symbolisms and textiles.

As long as the designers, stylists and creatives are willing to collaborate and see their vision of Alamat as a proudly Filipino group, they work with them.

He is also not averse to tapping Korean choreographers but stressed a main point.

"Kahit sino naman pwede ma-involve dito sa Alamat as long as they follow 'yung concept ng grupo. As much as possible, we really want to use local talents. Alamat is not just only a boy band; it wants to make a statement na kaya natin mga Filipino." — Video by EC Toledo IV, edited by Deejae Dumlao

RELATED: Historian: 9 things to learn about Philippine culture from P-pop group Alamat