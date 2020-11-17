KOREAN WAVE
'Disbanded'? Slapshock still in Muziklaban 2020
'Disbanded'? Slapshock still in Muziklaban 2020
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The remaining members of rock band Slapshock will be mentoring young “rakista” hopefuls in this year’s Red Horse Pambansang Muziklaban Finals to be held starting November 21.

Apart from Jamir Garcia, Lean Ansing and Chi Evora of Slapshock, LAKAS contenders are also mentored by rock bands Greyhoundz, Wilabaliw and Chicosci, while AKLAS competitors received pointers from Mayonnaise, Kjwan and Razorback.

The finals can be streamed at Red Horse Beer's official Facebook page on November 21, 28 and December 5.

The online experience includes a “Virtual Slaman” where rockers can enjoy the event in an exclusive Zoom room and hang out with other slameros. A Slamero of the Night will be selected and will win Red Horse Beer merchandise and other apparel from Macbeth.

To make the competition more intense, the beer brand now accommodates 12 bands, instead of the 10 groups the year prior, adding a wild card slot for both the hard and heavy rock LAKAS and the alternative rock AKLAS categories.

As another twist to the competition, rakistas can now do more than cheer for their favorite bands as fans can now vote for finalists to win the Repa’s Choice Award. One winner each from the LAKAS and AKLAS categories will win the plum and take home P50,000 each.

On November 21, Atthismo from Bulacan, Pahina from Metro Manila, Mildskill from Laguna, We the Dying from Iloilo City, Moawh from Davao, and wild card entry Switchblade from Metro Manila will play hard core hits to try and take home the LAKAS title. Come November 28, Project Roots from Nueva Ecija, Molay from Metro Manila, Pikaso and the Ritos from Batangas, Errorcheck from Cebu, Cross T26 from Davao, and wild card entry Blancsugar from Cebu will play their way through to win the AKLAS trophy.

On December5, an all-out rock fete will ensue as Red Horse bands perform leading to the announcement of the 2019 Pambansang Muziklaban champions. AKLAS and LAKAS Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban winners will each receive P500,000 cash prize from Red Horse Beer and an additional Php25,000 and other apparel from Macbeth.

To fully enjoy the battle, the brand encouraged viewers to buy one of the beer's pack-of-six via 8632-BEER, SMBDelivers.com, Boozy.ph and San Miguel’s online store The Mall and get one shirt free. Order more and get a chance to join the beer brand's Beertualnuman. One case of the beer earns one a raffle entry to get a chance to virtually meet and greet rock idols Greyhoundz, Wilabaliw, Chicosci, Mayonnaise, Kjwan and Razorback.

RELATED: Slapshock to reportedly disband after 23 years

