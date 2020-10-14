KOREAN WAVE
Slapshock to reportedly disband after 23 years
Dickies Philippines head Dody Arcaya has been making specialized shirts for the Slapshock since the band started 22 years ago. ‘I’m proud of the members who have remained grounded all these years,’ says Dody, with (from left) Jerry Basco (guitar), Lee Nadela (bass), Jamir Garcia (vocalist), Lean Ansing (guitar), and Chi Evora (drums).
The STAR/File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) rock band Slapshock was reportedly disbanded after the band's guitarist Jerry Basco reportedly filed estafa and qualified theft against vocalist Jamir Garcia.

According to a Daily Tribune report, Basco filed the criminal case against Garcia at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office last Monday.

In the complaint, Basco said Garcia made unauthorized withdrawals of approximately P200,000 from the band’s royalties derived from digital sales of its songs.

Garcia also allegedly stole part of Basco’s talent fees amounting to more that P400,000 from the band’s sponsorships in a five-year perod.

According to the report, Slapshock earned P30 million from endorsing a beer brand in five years.

Basco and Garcia are cousins.

Started in 1999, the band had seven studio albums including "4th Degree Burn," "Headtrip," “Project 11-41," "Novena," "Silence," "Kinse Kalibre" and "Atake."

The band was popular in live concerts with their hit songs “Carino Brutal,” “Ngayon Na,” “Agent Orange,” Misterio” and Anino Mo.”

