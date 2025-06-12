Jericho Rosales' 'Quezon' wraps up production

MANILA, Philippines — Historical biopic "Quezon," starring Jericho Rosales as the titular second president of the Philippines, has finished shooting.

Director Jerrold Tarog announced on his Facebook account minutes after midnight of June 10 that the movie wrapped up filming.

Tarog's announcement included a black-and-white image of a banner that read: "Viva Quezon y Osmeña (Long live Quezon and Osmeña)."

Osmeña — to be portrayed in the movie by Romnick Sarmenta — was the first-ever vice president of the Philippines, serving under Quezon and eventually succeeded him as president when Quezon died in 1944.

Tarrog previously helmed "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," the two other historical biopics that form the "Bayaniverse."

Both "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo" are getting limited re-releases in select Philippine cinemas in celebration of the country's 127th Independence Day and in anticipation of "Quezon" coming out later this year.

Mon Confiado will reprise his role as Quezon's predecessor, Emilio Aguinaldo, while Benjamin Alves returns to portray a younger version of Quezon.

Also returning from past "Bayaniverse" movies are Ketchup Eusebio as Pedro Janolino and Cris Villanueva and Arron Villaflor as Joven Hernando at different ages.

Newcomers include Karylle as Quezon's wife Aurora, JC Santos as Osmeña's successor Manuel Roxas, Angeli Bayani as Aguinaldo's wife Maria Agoncillo, Bodjie Pascua as Raymundo Melliza, Therese Malvar as Hernando's daughter Nadia, Ana Abad Santos as Hernando's wife Carmen, Joross Gamboa as Eduardo Rusca, Jake Macapagal as Manuel Nieto, and "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen as Leonard Wood.

Alves previously teased to Philstar.com last March that a character in "Quezon" would make for a likely subject in another "Bayaniverse" movie.

RELATED: Benjamin Alves teases potential subject of another 'Bayaniverse' movie after 'Quezon'