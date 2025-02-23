5 things to know: Amazon takes creative control of 'James Bond' franchise

PARIS, France — Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the "James Bond" franchise in a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

It marks a major shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties.

Here are five things to know about the man with a license to kill.

Born on paper

James Bond started life on the page, his name taken from the cover of a Jamaican bird-watching book because author Ian Fleming wanted something as mundane as possible.

Fleming was able to draw from some rich real-life experiences, having served in naval intelligence during World War II.

One of Commander Fleming's key missions was Operation Goldeneye, aimed at sabotaging ties between Spain and Germany — which later gave him the name for his Jamaican home, and inspired the 1995 movie.

His first novel, "Casino Royale," was released in 1953 and was a huge hit — the escapades of a large-than-life secret agent giving the British public a brief escape from the grim reality of post-war rations and hardship.

He went on to write 13 more Bond novels and penned the children's story "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" for his son, which also came to the screen as a hit musical.

Fleming died in 1964 at the age of 56, just two years after the first Bond film appeared.

Big money

The figures vary, but Bond is clearly one of the most successful film franchises of all time, having spawned 25 official films and enough product placements to make a glossy magazine editor blush.

Industry data site The Numbers places Bond in third place for worldwide box office takings, behind only the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

While franchises like "King Kong" and "Godzilla" have been around longer, Bond is more regular, rarely going more than two or three years between installments.

The longest gap was between Timothy Dalton's last 1989 outing "License to Kill" and Pierce Brosnan's "Goldeneye" in 1995.

Underlining the immense value of the franchise, Amazon bought the Bond rights from MGM for a cool $8.45 billion in 2021.

International agent

The various Bonds of the past 60 years have included Englishmen Daniel Craig and Roger Moore, Scotsman Sean Connery, George Lazenby from Australia, Timothy Dalton from Wales and Irishman Pierce Brosnan.

In the novels, Bond is the son of a Scottish father and Swiss mother — both of whom die in a climbing accident when he is a boy.

Codenames

The codename "007" has a specific meaning.

The "00" designation signifies the agent's license to kill, while the "7" is his identification within the elite unit of MI6, Britain's external intelligence service.

The M designating Bond's boss comes from the "Missions Department."

Q, who furnishes Bond with all his nifty gadgets, gets his moniker from "quartermaster" — a military term referring to the person in charge of supplies.

The bad guys have their own codenames.

"SPECTRE," the organization that causes Bond so much trouble, is short for "Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion."

A famous fan

One big name who gave Bond an early boost was President John F Kennedy, who cited "From Russia With Love" in his top 10 books.

Reportedly, it was also the last film he ever watched before leaving for Dallas in November 1963.

