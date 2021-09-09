Official James Bond podcast to spill all of secret agent's secrets

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. British actor Daniel Craig announced he returning to cars, cocktails and camera pens to play James Bond in the franchise’s next film, due out in 2019. The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.” AP/Michael Sohn/File

MANILA, Philippines — “No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast” will begin streaming on September 9 across all major podcast platforms.

It features exclusive interviews and unrivalled behind the scenes access to one of the world's favorite film franchises.

Hosted by film critic James King, the six-part series features interviews with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Hans Zimmer and a host of key behind the scenes crew including the franchise’s longstanding casting director Debbie McWilliams and special effects supervisor Chris Corbould.

Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the James Bond universe, from characters to locations and music to action. Craig also discusses landing the iconic role, and the release of his final outing as the world’s favorite secret agent.

Podcast listeners will also get an exclusive listen to some of the "No Time To Die" score from Hans Zimmer by Decca Records.

The podcast will discuss "Episode One: Bond in Context," "Episode Two: A Name to Die For: Allies and Enemies of Bond," "Episode Three: Bond Around the World," "Episode Four: The Music of Bond," "Episode Five: Cars, Gadgets, Costume: The Craft of Bond" and "Episode Six: Being 007."

“No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast” is produced by Somethin’ Else in association with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Universal Pictures International, United Artists Releasing and EON Productions.

The series is available starting September 9 on Apple, Spotify, Acast and all major podcast providers.