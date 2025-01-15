'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' review: 2 Jim Carreys is twice the fun

MANILA, Philippines — The "Sonic" franchise is back for a third film, and so is a funnier and more entertaining Jim Carrey.

This new entry shows Sonic (again voiced by Ben Schwartz) settling in his new family, expanded by new additions Tails (Coleen O'Shaughnessy) and Knuckles (Idris Elba).

Their idyllic life is disrupted with the appearance of a black-and-red hedgehog named Shadow (newcomer Keanu Reeves), leading Sonic to reluctantly team up with Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Carrey) who survived the events of the previous film.

Behind the curtains, it appears that Ivo's estranged grandfather (also played by Carrey), has evil plans, which proves enticing for Eggman, if not to merely reconnect with a long-lost family member.

The "Sonic" movies brought great success to both Sega and Paramount, and the recently premiered third film proves how bankable it is for both lovers of the games and anyone seeking out a fun film to watch.

There are endless references for diehard hards to catch from beginning to end, but never sidelining everyone else who can enjoy "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" for the fun movie that it is.

At the core of this franchise's success is the performance of Carrey now pulling double duty as the two Robotniks, differentiated well enough by Oscar-winning makeup artists Mark Coulliette and Billy Corso, the latter a frequent collaborator of the actor.

Carrey also manages to give both characters personalities that are laughable and endearing, the latter also applicable to describe Reeves' Shadow channeling his inner John Wick.

No doubt there are more stories to be told about the adventures of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and maybe Shadow, but Paramount should try its very best to entice Carrey to return once more.

The comedian has been considering retirement for many years now and the "Sonic" films are the only feature projects he has done since the pandemic. He clearly sees something in director Jeff Fowler's plans that keeps him coming back for more.

That being said, the world will benefit from more "Sonic" movies and definitely from more Jim Carrey in whatever capacity.

