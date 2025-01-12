Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado reunite in 'Everything About My Wife'

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado star in their first project since tying the knot in the romantic-comedy "Everything About My Wife."

It is an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film " Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (A Boyfriend for My Wife)," which adaptations from South Korea, Mexico, Chile, Italy, India, and Spain.

The Korean adaptation starred veteran actress Im Soo-jung, the late "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, and "Miracle in Cell No. 7" star Ryu Seung-ryong.

Dennis and Jennylyn portray married couple Dom and Imo, who started very much in love in the first years of their marriage. After years of married life, the couple's union is threatened by uncertainties and conflicts.

Out of desperation, Dom seeks help from womanizer Miguel (Sam Milby) to seduce Imo, which takes a different turn as Miguel falls for her.

Imo realizes the scheme and feels betrayed, opting to part ways with Dom, but love has a way of keeping things together.

"Everything About My Wife" marks Dennis and Jennylyn's first project since appearing in the "Truly. Madly. Deadly." segment of anthology series "I Can See You" in 2020, a year before they got married.

It also the couple's first movie together since 2010's "Rosario." The movie also reunites Jennylyn with Sam after starring as leads in the 2015 romantic-comedy "The Prenup."

The film comes on the heels of Dennis' Best Actor win at the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival for "Green Bones," with shows "Severino: The First Serial Killer" and "Sanggang Dikit" again with Jennylyn coming out later this year.

"Everything About My Wife," directed by Real S. Florido, hits Philippine theaters beginning February 26.

RELATED: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado emotional after watching ‘Green Bones’